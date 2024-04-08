Frank Troise Joins Broadridge to Lead Trading and Connectivity Solutions Business

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), announced the appointment of Frank Troise as President of Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions and Vice Chairman of Broadridge Capital Markets, effective April 29, 2024. Mr. Troise succeeds Ray Tierney, who will serve in an advisory capacity, following a successful three-year tenure.

Troise will spearhead the Trading & Connectivity business through the next chapter of its mission to simplify and optimize trading as a leader in multi-asset, multi-workflow trading, and connectivity solutions for firms across the global markets. His appointment comes on the heels of recent Broadridge milestones, including the launch of its Futures and Options platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank, whose appointment symbolizes the latest step in our journey as a Capital Markets business and underscores our commitment to delivering leading-edge solutions that help to optimize trading for global banks, broker-dealers, and independent trading firms," said Vijay Mayadas, President of Capital Markets at Broadridge. "We thank Ray for his years of leadership and help successfully integrating the Itiviti acquisition and continued focus on delivering simplification and driving innovation across the trade lifecycle, with global, multi-asset class, modular solutions that equip our clients with the agility to grow."

Troise brings over 35 years of trading and technology experience to Broadridge. Most recently he served as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Board Member at Pico Quantitative Trading, where he played a pivotal role in setting the vision and strategic themes to accelerate growth and achieve scale. He has held key positions including Chief Executive, President, and Board Member at Investment Technology Group (ITG), served as a global leader of J.P. Morgan's Execution Services, has held senior sales and trading roles at Barclays and Lehman Brothers, and management consulting positions with Booz Allen and Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com.

