Frankel Law Firm Secures $1 Million Settlement for Bronx Child Lead-Poisoned in Family Apartment

Latest in a Series of Major Recoveries for Lead-Poisoned New York Children

Settlement Resolves Hard-Fought Litigation Involving Two Appeals

BRONX, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frankel Law Firm announced today that a childhood lead poisoning lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court, Bronx County, has been settled for $1 million. The settlement compensates a young child who suffered lead poisoning and resulting neurocognitive deficits after exposure to lead-based paint hazards in the family's Bronx apartment when the child was less than two years old.

This settlement ensures that a child whose early development was disrupted by entirely preventable landlord negligence will have the resources necessary to access specialized education, medical care, and support services when needs arise.

The infant plaintiff was exposed to dangerous levels of lead paint in the home, with blood lead levels reaching 11 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL)—more than three times the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reference level of 3.5 µg/dL.

The lawsuit alleged that the property owner negligently maintained the residential premises and failed to comply with New York City's Local Law 1 of 2004, which mandates strict protocols for investigating and remediating lead-based paint hazards in residential buildings where young children reside. The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) issued violations documenting the presence of lead paint hazards in the apartment, establishing the defendant's failure to maintain safe living conditions.

The case was resolved prior to trial, following extensive motion practice and two appeals.

"This settlement reflects years of sustained pressure on a landlord who fought this case at every step," said Reuven Frankel, lead counsel for the plaintiff. "When a child is poisoned in a home the law required to be lead-safe, the family deserves a firm willing to see the case through motion practice, through appeal, and back again until the child is made whole. That is what we did here."

Michael Stewart Frankel, founder of The Frankel Law Firm and a pioneer of childhood lead poisoning litigation in New York, added: "Behind every one of these settlements is a child whose life was changed before they were old enough to speak for themselves. Our job is to make sure they have the resources to live as fully as possible, and to make sure the landlords responsible understand the cost of failing to maintain a lead-safe home."

Latest in a Series of Major Recoveries for Lead-Poisoned New York Children

This $1 million settlement is the most recent in a series of substantial recoveries The Frankel Law Firm has secured for lead-poisoned children and their families. Recent results include:

$3 million settlement for a Bronx child whose blood lead levels reached 46 µg/dL—thirteen times the CDC reference level—resulting in severe neurological injuries.

settlement for a Bronx child whose blood lead levels reached 46 µg/dL—thirteen times the CDC reference level—resulting in severe neurological injuries. $2.35 million settlement for a Bronx child with a blood lead level of 34 µg/dL who sustained neurocognitive deficits and other serious injuries.

settlement for a Bronx child with a blood lead level of 34 µg/dL who sustained neurocognitive deficits and other serious injuries. $1.75 million settlement for two Bronx sisters lead-poisoned in their family's apartment, both of whom suffered developmental delays.

settlement for two Bronx sisters lead-poisoned in their family's apartment, both of whom suffered developmental delays. $750,000 settlement for a Brooklyn child lead-poisoned in a private home, who suffered developmental delays.

settlement for a Brooklyn child lead-poisoned in a private home, who suffered developmental delays. $500,000 recovery for a Brooklyn child lead-poisoned in low-income housing—obtained against an uninsured landlord following motions for summary judgment.

Lead poisoning remains a persistent public health crisis in New York City, particularly affecting children in older housing stock. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause irreversible developmental delays, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and other serious health consequences.

Parents Should Watch for These Warning Signs

Lead poisoning often goes undetected because symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for other conditions. Parents should be alert to developmental delays, difficulty concentrating, learning problems, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Free Case Evaluation Available

Families who believe their child may have been exposed to lead paint hazards are encouraged to contact The Frankel Law Firm for a free, confidential case evaluation.

About The Frankel Law Firm

For 47 years, The Frankel Law Firm has represented lead-poisoned children and their families throughout New York. The firm was founded by Michael Stewart Frankel, a pioneer of childhood lead poisoning litigation in New York and lead attorney of record on a series of landmark New York lead poisoning cases, including Juarez v. Wavecrest Management Team Ltd., 88 NY2d 628, which established landlords' regulatory liability for childhood lead poisoning under NYC Local Law 1; Munoz v. Puretz, 301 AD2d 382, which extended landlord liability to prenatal lead exposure; Zaman v. Patwary, 295 AD2d 424, addressing notice of a child under Local Law 1; and Perez v. New York City Housing Authority, 304 AD2d 736, addressing the collateral estoppel effect of DOH lead paint violations. These victories have fundamentally strengthened protections for New York's most vulnerable residents and recovered millions of dollars for affected families. Mr. Frankel is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

The firm represents families in lead poisoning cases throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the greater New York metropolitan area, including cases involving NYCHA properties and private landlords.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING: Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The outcome of any legal matter depends on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.

SOURCE THE FRANKEL LAW FIRM