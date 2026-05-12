Frankel Law Firm Secures Settlements for Two Brooklyn Children Lead-Poisoned in Their Homes

$750,000 Settlement in Private Home Matter and $500,000 Recovery Against Uninsured Landlord Resolve Claims for Toxic Lead Paint Exposure

Families Concerned About Lead Exposure in Their Homes Encouraged to Seek Free Legal Consultation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frankel Law Firm announced today the resolution of two separate childhood lead poisoning lawsuits filed in New York State Supreme Court, Kings County. Each settlement compensates a young child who suffered lead poisoning and resulting developmental delays after chronic exposure to lead-based paint hazards in a Brooklyn residential apartment.

These settlements ensure that two children whose health and development were placed at risk by entirely preventable landlord negligence will have the resources necessary to access medical care, educational support, and other services tailored to their needs.

$750,000 Settlement — Private Home

In the first matter, an infant plaintiff residing in a private home in Brooklyn was exposed to lead-based paint hazards, sustaining an elevated blood lead level of 11 µg/dL—more than three times the CDC's reference level—and developmental delays as a result. The case was resolved prior to trial through private mediation, following extensive motion practice. The settlement was reached for $750,000.

$500,000 Settlement — Low-Income Housing

In the second matter, an infant plaintiff residing in low-income housing in Brooklyn was exposed to lead-based paint hazards in the family's apartment, sustaining an elevated blood lead level of 20 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL)—nearly six times the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's reference level of 3.5 µg/dL—and developmental delays as a result. The settlement was reached in court prior to jury selection, following competing motions for summary judgment that drew on detailed expert testimony from environmental professionals concerning the conditions of the apartment and the source of the child's exposure. The settlement was reached for $500,000 and was recovered against an uninsured defendant.

Both lawsuits alleged that the property owners negligently maintained their residential premises and failed to comply with applicable laws. The low income housing case involved New York City's Local Law 1 of 2004, which mandates strict protocols for investigating and remediating lead-based paint hazards in residential buildings where young children reside. In each case, the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) conducted inspections and issued violations documenting the presence of lead paint hazards in the apartment, establishing the defendants' failure to maintain safe living conditions.

"These resolutions hold two Brooklyn landlords accountable for exposing young children to a hazard that the law has long required them to address," said Reuven Frankel, an attorney at The Frankel Law Firm who helped litigate the cases for the plaintiffs. "Whether the property is subsidized housing or a private home, a landlord has an obligation to maintain a lead-safe environment for families with young children. When landlords disregard that obligation, the consequences fall on children who have done nothing to deserve them."

Lead poisoning remains a persistent public health crisis in New York City, particularly affecting children in older housing stock. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause irreversible developmental delays, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and other serious health consequences. These settlements will provide resources for the children's ongoing medical care, educational support, and future needs stemming from their lead exposure.

Parents Should Watch for These Warning Signs

Lead poisoning often goes undetected because symptoms can be subtle or mistaken for other conditions. Parents should be alert to developmental delays, difficulty concentrating, learning problems, irritability, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue, and abdominal pain.

Free Case Evaluation Available

Families who believe their child may have been exposed to lead paint hazards are encouraged to contact The Frankel Law Firm for a free, confidential case evaluation.

About The Frankel Law Firm

For 47 years, The Frankel Law Firm has represented lead-poisoned children and their families throughout New York. The firm has established landmark legal precedents including Juarez v. Wavecrest Management Team Ltd., 88 NY2d 628, which requires landlords to maintain lead-safe housing regardless of whether they know a child resides in the unit, and Munoz v. Puretz, which extended liability to prenatal lead exposure. These victories have fundamentally strengthened protections for New York's most vulnerable residents and recovered millions of dollars for affected families.

The firm represents families in lead poisoning cases throughout the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, and the greater New York metropolitan area, including cases involving NYCHA properties and private landlords.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING: Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The outcome of any legal matter depends on the unique facts and circumstances of each case. The choice of a lawyer is an important decision and should not be based solely upon advertisements.

SOURCE The Frankel Law Firm