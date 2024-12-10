Frankenmuth Credit Union Partners with Glia to Transform Member Interactions

Partnership combines modern ChannelLess® technology with seamless CU*Answers integration to streamline member interactions and boost agent productivity

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia , the leader in customer interaction technology, today announced a partnership with $1.4 billion-asset Frankenmuth Credit Union (FCU) to unify member interactions across digital channels, voice and AI. By leveraging Glia's ChannelLess® architecture, the credit union will enhance the member experience, drive efficiencies for agents and managers, and create revenue opportunities.

FCU serves over 72,000 members in nearly 30 communities across Michigan. Core to their 'people helping people' mission, the credit union was looking for a solution that could enhance interactions for both members and agents. By managing digital customer service, call center and AI on a single, unified platform with Glia, agents are empowered to effortlessly transition member interactions between channels when needed – all without ever losing context or data. Such connectivity enables agents to conduct their jobs with greater efficiency, productivity and confidence while members receive better, more personalized service. Because Glia is seamlessly integrated into CU*Answers , the credit union's online banking provider, the implementation process is quick and easy.

"FCU promises our members that we will always treat them with 'extra mile' service, and Glia's modern technology directly supports that mission regardless of which channel a member chooses to interact with us in," said Vickie Schmitzer, CEO of FCU. "Glia has a long track record of proven success in understanding credit union's pain points and effectively addressing them, often exceeding expectations. For example, with Glia we are able to better meet our specific outbound collection needs through sophisticated calling and SMS capabilities, which will continue to improve our collection success. We are confident that Glia will be a strong partner to strengthen agent and member loyalty, both now and in the future."

Glia's innovative responsible AI capabilities are also expected to significantly impact the agent and member experience for FCU. With Cortex AI, FCU's agents can leverage automated workflows, such as automated dispositioning, wrap-up surveys, interaction notes, transfer summaries and AI-suggested responses for voice and digital interactions, saving significant time and effort. There are strong benefits for managers as well; Glia's technology allows managers to uncover critical insights from interactions by simply asking questions in natural language, allowing them to provide more effective, tailored coaching.

"Leading institutions like FCU recognize the power of member interactions; they can make or break loyalty and success. That's why the credit union is embracing the technology and tools necessary to enable effortless interactions across all channels – elevating the experience for members and employees alike," explained Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "We are proud to support FCU as well as hundreds of other financial services companies across the globe as they modernize their contact centers for an always-on world, boosting efficiencies while fostering stronger member relationships."

About Glia

Glia is the leader and pioneer of Unified Interaction Management—redefining how companies interact with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform unifies voice, digital customer service, and AI with a unique ChannelLess® architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, and frustration for customers and representatives. With Glia, companies can easily shift volume between channels, and customer connections can evolve naturally. Glia helps its customers harness the power of customer interactions to drive efficiency, loyalty, and revenue.

Glia has partnered with over 500 insurance companies, banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a fifth year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), the company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors and was recently valued at over $1 Billion. Learn more at glia.com .

