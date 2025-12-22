Frankenmuth Insurance Announces Retirement of President and Chief Operating Officer and Names Successor

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance has announced that Andy Knudsen, President and Chief Operating Officer, will retire on December 31, 2025, concluding a distinguished career that spans more than three decades in the insurance industry, including 13 years of dedicated service at Frankenmuth Insurance.

Knudsen joined the organization in December 2012 as Vice President of Claims and quickly became a trusted leader. Over the years, he earned several executive promotions, culminating in his appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer in April 2023. In this role, he helped strengthen internal operations and played a key role in guiding the company's long-term strategic direction.

As part of its succession planning, the Frankenmuth Insurance Board of Directors has named Dawn Jaffray, current Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer beginning on January 1, 2026. She has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer-Elect, succeeding Fred Edmond as Chief Executive Officer upon his planned retirement at the end of 2026.

Jaffray joined Frankenmuth Insurance in 2023 and brings more than 30 years of experience in insurance finance and executive leadership. Her depth of industry knowledge and familiarity with the organization's strategic priorities position her well to support a smooth and seamless transition.

Frankenmuth Insurance exists to provide peace of mind by protecting individuals, families, and businesses with tailored insurance solutions. Headquartered in historic Frankenmuth, Michigan, we've been serving our policyholders for more than 155 years and remain committed to being your insurer of choice through exceptional protection and service. As a super-regional carrier, we work exclusively with more than 800 independent agencies across 15 states to offer business, home, auto, and life insurance, along with surety bonds. We proudly maintain $2.5 billion in assets and an AM Best A (Excellent) financial strength rating, demonstrating our long-standing reliability and commitment to protecting what matters most. Learn more at fmins.com.

Contact: Abbe Adair

Director, Marketing

989-480-6260

