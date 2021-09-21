Frankford Candy Delivers a Tasty Treat to Celebrate 50 Years of Fruity PEBBLES™ with NEW Birthday Cake Candy Bar

"At Frankford Candy, we are committed to making fans smile by creating fun and memorable experiences through our products," said Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy. "The PEBBLES ™ brand shares a similar philosophy, which is why our partnership makes perfect sense. We think fans will love this latest addition to our lineup of PEBBLES ™ cereal candy products. With the brand celebrating its 50 th birthday this year, our new Fruity PEBBLES ™ Birthday Cake Candy Bar gives fans another way to celebrate this delicious milestone."

The Fruity PEBBLES™ Birthday Cake Candy Bar will be available in a single-serve 2.75-ounce size and an 18-count multi-pack. The new candy bar joins the existing PEBBLES™ cereal candy bar lineup that includes a Fruity PEBBLES™ Candy Bar with a cereal milk flavor and a milk chocolate Cocoa PEBBLES™ Candy Bar with a robust cocoa flavor.

"The PEBBLES™ cereal brand has been a colorful and flavorful source of inspiration for kids and kids-at-heart for 50 years," said Leah Broeders, head of licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "Frankford Candy is a trusted partner, and it's been fun to collaborate with them to take the PEBBLES™ cereal brand beyond the cereal bowl and to keep our 50th birthday celebration going with this new birthday-cake-inspired candy bar."

About Frankford Candy

Founded in 1947, Frankford Candy has evolved into the largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States. The company partners with the most respected companies in the entertainment and food industry to bring iconic brands into the candy aisle. For more information on Frankford Candy and its products, visit www.frankfordcandy.com.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, a WarnerMedia company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

