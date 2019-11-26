Frankie Grande Returns to Host The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards "Live From the Red Carpet"

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Activist, host and performer Frankie Grande will return for the third year as star host of the "Live From the Red Carpet" livestream at the 7th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706) Awards. The Red Carpet show will stream on local706.org/live-red-carpet on Saturday, January 11, beginning at 5 PM PT/ 8PM EST live from The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. LIVE and is co-produced by IngleDodd Media and Honeysweet Creative.

Frankie Grande Returns to Host the MUAHS "Live From the Red Carpet" Livestream Show (photo: Rock of Ages Hollywood)

Catch the MUAHS Awards Red Carpet Livestream on

Saturday, January 11 at 5 PM PST here:

www.local706.org/live-red-carpet/

Frankie Grande is an activist, host, performer, producer, reality TV personality and social media mogul. He became known to the world when he launched his successful YouTube channel in 2012 and more recently, as a stand-out finalist on the hit CBS series, Big Brother 16. Frankie followed that as a judge on the 2015 season of MTV's America's Best Dance Crew and as a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. From 2016-2017, he co-hosted Style Code Live, an interactive fashion and shopping show that streamed live on Amazon.com. His guest-starring roles on Nickelodeon's Henry Danger and Netflix's Haters Back Off have shown that he continues to be a fan favorite. Frankie can next be seen reprising the role of Franz in Rock of Ages (Hollywood). The show, which is a fully immersive experience, will open this December at a specially built performance venue and nightlife destination on Hollywood Boulevard named after the venue at the center of the show, The Bourbon Room. Frankie just released his new single "I Got Me", and debuted the music video on the gaming platform TWITCH to coincide with the launch of his brand new gaming channel with his boyfriend, Hale Leon.

Frankie has also starred on Broadway as Franz in the closing cast of Rock of Ages, and made his debut with the mega-hit, Mamma Mia! As a producer, he has worked with shows on Broadway including Hamlet, La Bete and Born Yesterday, as well as Brooke Shields at Feinstein's, and his own one-man show, Livin' La Vida Grande. His philanthropic work includes co-founding the nonprofit arts organization "Broadway in South Africa" and working with buildOn, for which he was awarded their Global Impact Award. Frankie is currently devoting much of his time and energy to supporting the Los Angeles LGBT Center, causes that support the LGBTQ+ community and HIV/AIDS research and awareness.

As previously announced, Thomas Burman, Emmy®-winning and Oscar®-nominated make-up artist, and Martin Samuel, Oscar and Emmy--nominated film and celebrity hair stylist, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards. The Distinguished Artisan awards will be announced shortly. Final ballot voting begins on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 on www.local706.org , and closes on Friday, January 3, 2020. Winners will be announced at the annual MUAHS Awards gala on Saturday, January 11, 2020, and live via Twitter -twitter.com/local_706, hashtag: #MUAHSawards.

Further inquiries regarding the MUAHS Awards may be directed to Kathy Sain in the MUAHS Awards Office at 818.295.3933 or ksain@ialocal706.org.

The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylist Guild Awards gala is proud to be sponsored by Diamond Sponsors: HASK Beauty, EI School of Professional Make-up; Ruby Sponsor: Japonesque Beauty; Sapphire Sponsors: Ardell Professional, Clubman Pinaud, MAC Cosmetics, Nigel Beauty, Schwarzkopf Professional; Premier Sponsors: BIGMACK Trailer, I-Envy Lashes, RCMA Makeup, Salon Tech; Silver Sponsors: First Entertainment Credit Union, His & Her Hair Goods, Kryolan, MYO Cosmetic Cases, Premiere Products Int'l, Professional Beauty Association, Skin Illustrator, Skindinavia; Gift Bag Sponsors: Ardell Professional, B3Balm Skincare, Clubman Pinaud, HASK Beauty, I-Envy Lashes, Japonesque Beauty, Melanie Mills Hollywood, Schwarzkopf Professional, Qosmedix, Skindinavia; Media Sponsors: The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and SHOOT. VIP Transportation Partner: BLS Limousine Service.

LIVESTREAM INFORMATION : To watch the MUAHS Livestream from the Red Carpet with Frankie Grande, tune into the MUAHS Local 706 website at local706.org/live-red-carpet.

MEDIA CREDENTIALS : To request credentials to, please apply online: Credentials 2020 . The MUAHS Awards EPK announcing the winners will be available at www.local706.org immediately following the awards gala.

TICKETS are available to members: blueroom.muahs_2020 and to General Public: MUAHS award-show-tickets.

ABOUT LOCAL 706: The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,100 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet. The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft. For more info, visit local706.org or get #MUAHSawards updates on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

