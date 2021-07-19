Franklin Area School District to Offer a NEW Option for Families for the 2021-2022 School Year

FRANKLIN, Pa., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Franklin Area School District (FASD) today announced a new, flexible option for families for the 2021-2022 school year. The Franklin First Learning Academy will be available for students in all grade levels, K-12. The new Academy will offer 100% online, digital curriculum in a virtual learning model. Instruction and Academy administration will be provided by FASD teachers and administrators.

"My vision for the Franklin First Learning Academy is to provide a one-of-a-kind online learning experience for our students that meets the changing needs of our school community. It has never been more evident that our students deserve an online learning option that provides instruction equivalent to that which our teachers provide within the district's walls. This new option for our students will combine rigorous instruction with a platform that is easy to navigate and enjoyable for all users. We are honored to partner with StrongMind, one of the most effective online learning platforms in the country," Mark Loucks, Superintendent.

Students attending the Franklin First Learning Academy will receive FASD credits and an FASD diploma. Students in grades K-6 will have dedicated teachers, and subject-specific teachers will be provided for grades 7-12. Since all teachers will be local and district-employed, students at the Academy will receive the same high-quality instruction as students attending the traditional district schools.

Students can opt to enroll full-time in the Academy or to supplement their course schedule at their FASD home school with an online course. Courses will be provided by StrongMind, an organization with a 20-year history of providing research-based and state standards-aligned courses for online schools and their students around the country. All courses include a variety of rich-media, interactive activities, low to higher-stakes assessments and performance tasks, project-based learning, opportunities for collaboration with teachers and other students, and opt-in scaffolds to support students who need extra help. Full reporting tracks student progress and learning, with unique views for all stakeholders—administrators, teachers, parents, and students.

To assist the youngest learners and their families, StrongMind also includes robust family/coach learning resources designed specifically for K-5 students. These comprehensive materials support online learning with printables to reinforce concepts, activity suggestions for extension and enrichment, materials lists for lessons, and course objective information.

"From the onset, we designed the StrongMind K-5 solution with our end-users in mind, which includes teachers, parents, and students," says StrongMind Chief Academic Officer, Yovhane Metcalfe. "By working closely with parents to gather feedback and observing students as they interact with courses, we were able to create a user-driven experience that is supported by research-based best practices and aligned to state standards."

Enrollment information for the Academy will be available soon. A family information night is also planned for early August. More details will be available on the FASD website, social media, and local news media in the coming weeks.

About FASD

The Franklin Area School District recognizes that the pace of change in our world is placing new and more complex demands on students and schools. It is our belief that all students will master the academic skills necessary for success in the global community. We will promote the education of our students in a cooperative partnership among students, parents, staff, and the community in a positive and supportive school environment that supports the dignity of all individuals.

About StrongMind

StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com .

Mark Loucks, Superintendent

Franklin Area School District

814-432-2121

[email protected]

SOURCE StrongMind