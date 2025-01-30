Franklin County Visitors Bureau Invites All to IceFest Weekend in downtown Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IceFest is here! With temperatures rising to the high forties and rain on Friday, the IceFest small sculptures will be placed early Saturday morning, beginning at 6 AM. All else remains the same for IceFest 2025. The ribbon cutting with IceFest's presenting sponsor M&T Bank will happen at 5 PM Thursday, January 30, on the Courthouse Plaza. Cupcakes for the public as long as they last. Enjoy live sculpture carving. Bring the kids or race a friend! Get started on the IceFest Scavenger Hunt. Take a trip down the double-wide slide on South Main Street. Enjoy IceFest a different way with horse and wagon rides and carriage rides, loading on Grant Street. Visit the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center and view the Penn's Woods Printmaker's All Media Art Exhibit, take a chance on the Chambersburg Quilt Guild's Raffle Ticket, enjoy student art of Chambersburg Area Middle School students, and cast a vote for the America250PA Franklin County T-Shirt Contest.

Ready, set, go down the IceFest slide for frosty fun at IceFest in downtown Chambersburg PA.

On Friday, January 31, giant ice carving continues from 5 PM to 8 PM, and the double-wide ice slide is open again. The Snowfall Ball at Central Presbyterian is back with a showcase performance by Frank Hancock. Horse and wagon rides continue and downtown shops and restaurants have a variety of specials. Stop by the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center pick up winter coloring sheets and meet the ice fairy princess with treats for the kids.

Saturday, February 1, is a big day. Start the day off with the All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Breakfast at the Trinity Episcopal Church on South Second Street, 8 AM-11 AM. At 10 AM, the ice slide opens for icy fun until 8 PM. Icing on the Cake, a cake-decorating contest with professional, amateur and student competitions begins at 10 AM and runs until 5 PM and is held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Washington Street. This year's theme is Medieval Times, and guest judges include Food Network Champion Corinda Baum and local bakers Jessie Brunner and Karen Lininger.

Food Truck Fest on Memorial Square kicks off at 10 AM with seventeen vendors. At 11 AM on Saturdayis the Chili Q-on North Main. Amateur and professionals face-off for the best chili. The hot part of Chili-Q is the Wing-off & Pepper Eating Contest. The Beer Garden, open from noon to 3 PM, is a great complement to the chili.

The students of the Chambersburg Ballet will be showing what ballet is all about on Saturday with a behind-the-scenes look at classes and event practices on the stage of the Capitol Theatre, 10 AM to 2 PM. From 11 AM to 1 PM, Cumberland Valley School of Music shares sample classes at Central Presbyterian, next to the 11/30 Visitors Center. Saturday evening, the music continues with A Cappella & Unplugged IceFest Open Mic, held at the Visitors Center in the second floor Great Room at 5 PM. Eighteen performers are set to perform. Wrap up the evening with Spice Up the Ice Pyrophoric Fire Dance Troupe, a free performance in the Chambers Fort Park on North Main Street at 7 PM.

Throughout IceFest, Main Street stores extend hours and offer winter sales. The Foundry, recently relocated to 54 Lincoln Way West, has special IceFest hours: Thursday from 4 PM to 8 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Stop by the Foundry, meet local artists and see their handiwork. All art is available for purchase.

Sunday is the final day of IceFest. The ice slide is open from Noon to 4 PM, horse and wagon rides are running, and Sunday's weather is great weather for ice. At 11 AM, runners—and walkers--take to the streets for the "Run Your Ice Off" 5K. From 2 PM to 4 PM, the Franklin County Old Jail is hosting an artist's reception for the Imagine exhibit. Sunday is also the last day to turn Scavenger Hunt answers to Coyle Free Library.

IceFest is a community event, bringing many organizations and civic groups together to create an experience with something for everyone. It is guaranteed to be a great moment in Franklin County.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau