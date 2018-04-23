Franklin Financial Reports Q1 2018 Earnings; Declares Q2 Dividend Increase

Compared to the first quarter of 2017, net interest income increased 8.1% to $9.7 million and the net interest margin increased to 3.72% from 3.69%. Noninterest income increased 7.6% to $3.1 million with fees from Investment and Trust services increasing by $102 thousand (7.8%). Noninterest expense increased by 8.7% with the largest increase occurring in the salary and benefits category. The provision for loan loss expense was $200 thousand for the first quarter of 2018, which was an $80 thousand increase over the first quarter of 2017.

On a per share basis, diluted earnings were $0.80 for the first three months of 2018 compared to $0.70 for the same period in 2017 and a loss of $1.67 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $1.2 billion, a 3.3% increase when compared with total assets at March 31, 2017. Net loans increased 4.3% to $930.7 million, and total deposits increased 2.8% for the first quarter of 2018 over the same period last year. Additionally, the market value of assets under management and held at third-party brokers increased 6.4% to $837.4 million ($684.7 million and $152.7 million, respectively).

"The growth of our balance sheet is supported by our strong capital position and continued improvement of our asset quality," said Timothy G. Henry, President and CEO. "As we grow, we are making strategic investments in people, the communities we serve, and enhanced products and services for our customers. Our commitment to building the bank for long-term success will drive increased profitability and returns for our shareholders."

On April 5, 2018, the Board of Directors of Franklin Financial Services Corporation declared a $0.27 per share regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2018. This compares to a $0.24 per share regular cash dividend for the second quarter of 2017, representing a 12.5% increase.

The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on May 23, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 4, 2018.

Franklin Financial is the largest independent, locally owned and operated bank holding company headquartered in Franklin County with assets of more than $1 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, F&M Trust, has twenty-two community banking offices located in Boiling Springs, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, Greencastle, Hustontown, McConnellsburg, Mechanicsburg, Mont Alto, Marion, Newville, Orbisonia, Shippensburg and Waynesboro. Franklin Financial stock is trading on the OTCQX® marketplace of the OTC Markets under the symbol FRAF. Please visit our website for more information, www.franklinfin.com.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Certain statements appearing herein which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements refer to a future period or periods, reflecting management's current views as to likely future developments, and use words "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," or similar terms. Because forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors over which Franklin Financial Services Corporation has no direct control, actual results could differ materially from those contemplated in such statements. These factors include (but are not limited to) the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, changes in the Corporation's cost of funds, changes in government monetary policy, changes in government regulation and taxation of financial institutions, changes in the rate of inflation, changes in technology, the intensification of competition within the Corporation's market area, and other similar factors.

Earnings Summary























For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017





















Interest income

$10,488

$10,339

$10,063

$9,938

$9,546 Interest expense

795

691

629

590

581 Net interest income

9,693

9,648

9,434

9,348

8,965 Provision for loan losses

200

250

250

50

120 Noninterest income

3,148

3,137

2,971

3,155

2,925 Noninterest expense

8,648

18,750

8,305

8,161

7,957 Income (loss) before income taxes

3,993

(6,215)

3,850

4,292

3,813 Income taxes

491

1,048

774

950

793 Net income (loss)

$3,502

($7,263)

$3,076

$3,342

$3,020





















Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.80

($1.67)

$0.70

$0.77

$0.70 Regular cash dividends paid

$0.24

$0.24

$0.24

$0.24

$0.21











































Balance Sheet Highlights (as of )

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017





















Total assets

$1,168,542

$1,179,813

$1,165,549

$1,134,655

$1,131,134 Investment securities

133,732

127,336

132,322

136,036

137,182 Loans, net

930,664

931,908

899,960

890,107

892,251 Deposits

1,034,461

1,047,181

1,033,148

1,007,378

1,006,594 Shareholders' equity

117,124

115,144

124,580

122,360

119,178





















Trust assets under management (fair value)

684,648

686,941

662,733

652,862

639,110 Investments held at third party brokers

152,728

158,145

153,200

150,800

147,676

























As of or for the year-to-date period ended Performance Ratios (as of)

3/31/2018

12/31/2017

9/30/2017

6/30/2017

3/31/2017





















Return on average assets*

1.21%

(0.19%)

1.11%

1.13%

1.08% Return on average equity*

12.17%

(1.80%)

10.50%

10.75%

10.33% Book value, per share

$26.83

$26.44

$28.66

$28.19

$27.55 Market value, per share

$36.54

$37.36

$35.05

$32.00

$30.45 Market value/book value ratio

136.19%

141.30%

122.30%

113.52%

110.53% Price/earnings multiple*

11.42

74.72

12.13

10.88

10.88 Current dividend yield*

2.63%

2.49%

2.74%

3.00%

2.76% Dividend payout ratio

29.84%

-14.36%

31.66%

30.57%

30.03% Net interest margin

3.72%

3.72%

3.71%

3.72%

3.69% Nonperforming loans / gross loans

0.29%

0.28%

0.34%

0.35%

0.58% Nonperforming assets / total assets

0.46%

0.45%

0.49%

0.55%

0.74% Allowance for loan loss / loans

1.27%

1.25%

1.27%

1.25%

1.25% Net (recoveries) loans charged-off/average loans*

0.00%

-0.01%

-0.01%

-0.01%

-0.04%





















* Annualized











































