Franklin Graham and Samaritan's Purse Dedicated 14 Ambulances to Fallen Medics in Israel Today

International Christian Relief Organization Providing Life-Saving Medical Support, Trauma Supplies, and Food Relief to War-torn Israel

BOONE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, dedicated 14 new ambulances in Israel, which are being provided to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel's national ambulance and emergency services agency.

"I believe in this organization. You risk your life to save life, and I felt that these ambulances needed to be replaced immediately," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We pray that these ambulances will bring comfort to the people of Israel, knowing that someone can respond to any crisis, so we thank God and we thank God for MDA."

During the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, 14 ambulances were destroyed, and since the war began, 19 medics have been tragically killed. Samaritan's Purse replaced 14 ambulances today and in the coming months will expand Magen David Adom's fleet by providing seven additional armored ambulances.

"These are not just vehicles, but a symbol of life, courage and hope," said Ophir Levy, father of 19-year-old Lior Levy, who was killed by Hamas. "Every time an ambulance goes on a mission, it will be like Lior and her friends are still helping and saving lives."

The inscription of her name, along with the names of the other fallen medics, were unveiled for their families to see on the ambulances for the first time today, along with accompanying Bible verses.

A crowd of hundreds of people attended the moving ceremony at the National Library in Jerusalem where Yaakov Blitshtein, the director-general of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, and Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin spoke to grieving family members.

"There are no words that can comfort you or express our deep sorrow for the loss," said Eli Bin, who leads Magen David Adom. "At a time when countries and international organizations chose to look away and ignore the horrors experienced by the people of Israel, Samaritan's Purse acted in accordance with the divine and moral commandment and reached out."

"At a time when the Israeli people — and Jews around the world — are feeling alone, this donation is so meaningful," said Catherine L. Reed, CEO of American Friends of Magen David Adom, MDA's U.S.-based marketing and development arm. "It's a testament to the fact that amid all the protests and the increase in anti-Semitism, the people of Israel and the worldwide Jewish community have friends they can count on."

On Tuesday, Franklin Graham announced that Samaritan's Purse will continue to assist MDA by working with local municipalities to provide new ambulance stations in some communities that are constantly at risk.

In addition to supporting emergency medical services, Samaritan's Purse has provided 18,500 food boxes, nearly 4,000 hot meals, and more than 18,000 food vouchers to families in need. The N.C.-based organization also provided 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to help the country's emergency responders in their work to save lives. A Samaritan's Purse Disaster Assistance Response Team deployed to Israel soon after the war broke out and is continuing to support local municipalities and church partners to meet the emergency needs of suffering civilians.

Photos and Broadcast-quality b-roll available here.

About Samaritan's Purse

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations – especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

About Magen David Adom

MDA is Israel's emergency services system. A leader in mass-casualty response and in EMS technology, Magen David Adom treats and transports nearly 1 million people to hospitals every year; collects, safety tests, and distributes nearly all the blood to Israel's hospitals; and, through its affiliation with the Red Cross movement, responds to disasters around the world. For more information, visit SavingLivesInIsrael.org.

SOURCE Samaritan's Purse