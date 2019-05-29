Franklin Graham Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss Day of Prayer for President Trump

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, evangelist Franklin Graham appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins , a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Graham explained why he has called for Sunday, June 2 to be a day of prayer for President Donald Trump.

Franklin Graham urged, "I don't think any president in modern history has come under attack day after day after day by almost all the media. That's just never happened. And it distracts the president. It weakens our country.

"If he does well, then we all benefit, don't we? Republicans and Democrats, independents—we all benefit from this. If he makes a bad decision, then we're all going to pay for it. So we need to be praying that God will use him to make good decisions," explained Graham.

"For us Christians, this president has been the most Christian-friendly president in my lifetime," said Graham. "I think of Pastor Brunson and Turkey; he'd still be in that prison if it hadn't been for Donald Trump. And he has a desire to help the church, to help Christians… Is he a perfect person? Absolutely not. Is he the best example of the Christian faith? No way," Graham continued. "But there's something in his heart where God has placed him there to defend the Christian faith and religious liberty. And so I appreciate that about him, and we need to try to lift him up in prayer and support him where we can," concluded Graham.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, added, "The Scripture makes very clear that we're to pray for those in authority for the very reason you laid out, that we might dwell peacefully in the land. It doesn't matter if they're Republican or Democrat. I prayed for our previous president. I didn't agree with his policies, but I did pray for him… I believe this can happen—where leaders are led by God to do the right thing because people are praying for them."

Click here to listen to the full interview: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/franklin-graham.

SOURCE Family Research Council

