Franklin Templeton Collaborates with Plug and Play for Access to New Startup Technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, a Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator, today announced its collaboration with Franklin Templeton. The global investment management firm has joined Plug and Play's Fintech platform and will gain access to the top startups and other corporate leaders in the asset and wealth management industry.

"Fintech companies serve as the building blocks in our effort to become the investment firm of the future, enhancing our innovation driven roadmap. Joining the Silicon Valley Plug and Play's Fintech platform enables a front row seat to evaluate, potentially invest in, and nurture Fintech companies in their growth, while also providing access for commercial collaborations, to accelerate our efforts in improving business outcomes for investors," says Joe Boerio, Chief Technology Officer for Franklin Templeton.

Plug and Play launched its Fintech platform in Silicon Valley in 2015 and now has offices in Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, New York, Tokyo, Paris, Shanghai, and Singapore. While continuing to work with over 50 financial institutions, Plug and Play Fintech sees the opportunity of providing an innovation platform for asset and wealth management firms. Through these relationships, Plug and Play plans to spearhead digital transformation for the industry and driving new growth opportunities for entrepreneurs.

"We look forward to serving a new segment within financial services that is destined to change," says Max Koenig, Director of Plug and Play Fintech. "Franklin Templeton will be a key factor to our sourcing efforts and are aligned well internally to engage with startups from a business development and investment capacity."

Plug and Play Fintech's 10th program begins on July 23rd.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton's goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company's more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and over US$720 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 20 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 280 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit http://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

