Franklin Templeton's Benji Technology Platform Expands to Canton Network

Connectivity to Canton's Global Collateral Network provides market makers and institutions with a trusted new source of liquidity and collateral in regulated digital markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Canton Network today announced the expansion of Franklin Templeton's Benji Technology Platform onto the Canton Blockchain, providing global institutional clients with seamless access to tokenized investment products. This milestone expands the availability of regulated, tokenized financial instruments on Canton and strengthens its role as the premier blockchain network for institutions.

The Benji Technology Platform is Franklin Templeton's proprietary blockchain-integrated stack, designed to facilitate the administration of token-based investments. Using this platform, Franklin Templeton launched the world's first U.S.-registered mutual fund in 2021 using blockchain-integrated technology to process transactions and record share ownership. The firm has since launched several tokenized investment products, fully on-chain, that support a wide range of global client needs across retail, wealth, institutional, bank and collateral use cases.

This integration creates new opportunities for Canton's Global Collateral Network, where participants such as QCP plan to now leverage the platform as a source of liquidity. This development reinforces Canton's ability to support interconnected use cases across traditional finance and digital asset markets, while meeting the regulatory and privacy requirements of global institutions.

"Our bottom line is to meet institutions where they are, and just as importantly, where they're headed," said Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton. "Integrating our Benji Technology Platform with the Canton Network allows us to deliver a private blockchain option alongside the interoperability clients expect, without compromising on the transparency and security that define our approach. Together with a team that deeply understands the institutional market structure and its quirks, we're building a foundation that can unite traditional financial rigor with the innovation of tokenized markets."

"This collaboration showcases how regulated tokenized products can power the next generation of institutional finance," said Darius Sit, Founder at QCP. "Together with Canton, we're building trusted, scalable solutions that redefine market standards."

"The integration of the Benji Technology Platform into the Canton Network demonstrates the strength of our ecosystem and the momentum behind tokenized finance," said Georg Schneider, Head of RWA at Digital Asset. "With Franklin Templeton joining the network, institutions gain access to a trusted provider to enhance collateral mobility and deepen liquidity options across our Global Collateral Network."

With many global institutions already part of the Canton ecosystem, the integration of the Benji Technology Platform adds to the network's growing roster of high-quality tokenized instruments. Canton continues to build the foundation for regulated markets to operate seamlessly in the digital era, enabling cross-market settlement, collateral mobility, and liquidity management.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.69 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

About Canton Network

The Canton Network is the only public, permissionless blockchain purpose-built for institutional finance– uniquely combining privacy, compliance, and scalability. Governed by the Canton Foundation with participation from leading global financial institutions, Canton enables real-time, secure synchronization and settlement across multiple asset classes on a shared, interoperable infrastructure. Originally developed by Digital Asset and now open-sourced, the network is powered by its native token, Canton Coin, and supports decentralized governance and collaborative application development. It's the proven link between the promise of blockchain and the power of global finance, making finance flow the way it should. Learn more at: canton.network

