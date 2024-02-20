FranklinWH and Solar Insure Partner to Elevate and Protect Whole-Home Energy Management

The FranklinWH will officially be listed on Solar Insure's Approved Vendor List (AVL) to deliver reliable, cutting-edge whole-home solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, proudly announces its partnership with Solar Insure, a leading solar monitoring and warranty company for consumers and installers. With this new partnership, FranklinWH installers are able to differentiate themselves from the competition by offering a top-notch whole-home solution backed by Solar Insure's 20-year monitoring and warranty.

For over 15 years, Solar Insure has offered technology, innovation, and service, along with an A-Rated insurance-backed warranty for solar systems, to ensure the best protection for residential and commercial installations.

"Being part of Solar Insure's trusted list of vendors is the latest milestone on our road to rapid growth and success in the market," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Customer Officer at FranklinWH. "We are excited for this inclusion and for the opportunity it provides to enhance the value and assurance of our products for homeowners throughout the US and its territories. We take pride in offering homeowners the solution needed to enjoy energy freedom with peace of mind."

This validation from Solar Insure further signifies FranklinWH's product viability and long-term warranty specifications. FranklinWH's powerful, integrated home energy management system consists of the aPower battery — offering the highest lithium iron phosphate (LFP) AC capacity on the market — and the aGate, an intelligent power control system that creates maximum home comfort. This recognition also demonstrates FranklinWH's position as a global leader in whole-home energy management, after only two years of availability in the United States.

"We are excited to welcome FranklinWH into our family of approved vendors," said Ara Agopian, Chief Executive Office at Solar Insure. "Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our core values at Solar Insure. FranklinWH's inclusion in our approved vendor list (AVL) is a testament to their exceptional products and services, and we are excited about the enhanced value and assurance this will bring to our customers. This collaboration marks a significant step in our ongoing efforts to provide the best possible storage solutions in the solar industry."

To learn more about how FranklinWH is empowering consumers to take control of their energy management solutions and gain whole home energy freedom, visit www.franklinwh.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

About Solar Insure

For over 15 years, Solar Insure has provided peace of mind to homeowners and solar contractors through superior technology, innovation, service and an AM Best A-Rated insurance-backed warranty for residential and commercial solar energy systems. Solar Insure's 30-year Monitoring and Warranty, with an optional 20-year Battery Warranty, is the best protection installers can provide their customers. The Solar Insure vision is to have Solar on every home in the US. Providing energy independence for all customers. To learn more, visit https://www.solarinsure.com/

