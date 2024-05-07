Leader in Whole-Home Energy Management Solutions Sees Rapid Expansion Fueled by Product Innovation and Superior Customers Service

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, has onboarded its 2,000th installation company after only two years of U.S. market availability. FranklinWH now has installers across the U.S., including Puerto Rico. This is a significant milestone in FranklinWH's continued journey to enable a more energy independent future for homeowners, which it moves toward with every installation.

FranklinWH Exceeds 2,000 Installers, Paving the Way for Homeowner Energy Freedom

FranklinWH's whole-home energy management solutions have quickly become a favorite among installers. According to data from Energy Sage's 18th annual report, released this year, FranklinWH is third among all energy storage suppliers for quotes provided and has a market share that is continuing to climb. Commissioning a system only takes an average of 15 minutes and FranklinWH provides reviews of line diagrams for smoother regulatory approval processes. Help is always available with pre-sales and after-sales expert support and through certification training and regular webinars to help equip installers with the most up-to-date industry and solution knowledge.

"At our core, we are a customer service organization. Our collective success is predicated on providing one positive customer experience at a time," Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH. "We are proud to have exceeded 2,000 installers across the country who have chosen us as their trusted, whole-home energy partner.

The addition of its 2,000th installer follows the company's recent significant milestones and advancements, including being recognized by TIME Magazine and securing a partnership with Solar Insure, where installers can differentiate themselves from competition by offering a top-notch whole-home solution backed by a 20-year monitoring and warranty.

"Our comprehensive home solution seamlessly integrates multiple power sources – solar, grid, battery, generator, and bi-directional electric vehicles – while efficiently managing diverse residential loads. This creates a fully integrated energy ecosystem empowering homeowners to store and utilize energy according to their needs," explained Gary Lam, Co-founder and CEO at FranklinWH. "The breadth of our product vision has resonated strongly with the market, attracting 2,000 home energy management system installers to our network in such a short period of time. While we're thrilled by this momentum, we see it as just the beginning of our journey."

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

