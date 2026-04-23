FranklinWH Joins Efficiency Maine to Help Homeowners to Earn up to $600 Annually From Home Batteries

Efficiency Maine Small Battery Program taps residential storage to support grid during peak demand

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH, a leading provider of whole-home energy management and storage systems, announced today it is participating in the Efficiency Maine Small Battery Program, allowing Maine homeowners to earn up to $600 per battery each year by supplying stored energy to the grid during peak demand periods.

The program reflects a growing use of residential energy storage systems as both backup power sources and grid resources that can generate income while helping stabilize electricity supply.

Homeowners who enroll can allow their systems to discharge energy during peak demand events, typically on weekday evenings, in exchange for annual payments.

"I work from home, so losing power really isn't an option," said Brian Duggan, a Maine homeowner who has used the system for four months. "There have been several community-wide outages since we installed our system, and we didn't even notice. Our power stayed on." Duggan said the system is a maintenance-free alternative to a generator, pairs with electric vehicle charging, and helps protect his home during winter travel.

"This is where the economics of home energy storage are heading," said Gary Lam, CEO of FranklinWH. "Homeowners are no longer only consumers of electricity; they're becoming active participants in the energy system. Programs such as this allow them to receive payments while strengthening the grid in their communities."

Maine's virtual power plant (VPP) program is administered by Efficiency Maine, which compensates homeowners for the energy their systems send back to the grid during peak events, creating a new revenue stream tied to system participation.

Efficiency Maine may call up to 60 events per year, typically lasting three hours during peak demand windows. Homeowners receive advance notice through the FranklinWH App and can opt out of individual events or unenroll at any time. During events, a reserve level is maintained to ensure power remains available for household needs.

As utilities and policymakers look for new ways to manage rising demand and grid volatility, VPP programs are expected to expand, positioning distributed home energy systems as a critical part of the solution.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

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SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.