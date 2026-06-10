San José Homeowners Can Now Earn More Than $500 a Year by Enrolling Their FranklinWH Battery to the Grid

FranklinWH joins San José Clean Energy's Peak Rewards for Smart Homes program, offering battery owners upfront incentives and ongoing bill credits for helping stabilize the local grid during peak demand.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. announced today that its FranklinWH System, a residential energy storage solution, is approved for San José Clean Energy's Peak Rewards for Smart Homes, a virtual power plant (VPP) program that pays homeowners to supply stored battery energy to the grid during periods of high electricity demand.

San José Clean Energy customers who enroll a 15 kWh FranklinWH aPower 2 battery receive a $120 upfront enrollment incentive and ongoing payments for every kilowatt-hour discharged during daily peak hours from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Total annual earnings may exceed $500 depending on event participation, with customers earning $0.13 per kWh. When the grid needs emergency support, additional compensation applies: $0.50 per kilowatt-hour during winter demand response events and $1.00 per kilowatt-hour during summer events.

Enrolled FranklinWH Systems respond to dispatch events automatically, requiring no action from the homeowner. A user-defined battery reserve ensures power remains available for household needs at all times. Homeowners can opt out of individual events through the FranklinWH App.

"As a company headquartered in San José, we are proud to help our neighbors participate in the city's evolving energy future," said Gary Lam, CEO and co-founder of FranklinWH. "People are looking for practical ways to lower energy costs and improve reliability at home. This program allows homeowners to get more value from their batteries while helping support the grid during periods of high demand."

The Peak Rewards for Smart Homes program is part of San José Clean Energy's effort to expand distributed energy resources and reduce pressure on the grid during periods of high demand. The program is supported by Uplight, which manages demand response coordination for participating devices, and Derapi, which provides the application programming interface (API) infrastructure supporting communications between FranklinWH Systems and grid management software.

"We're excited to help make connected energy assets easier for homeowners to use and easier for utilities to rely on," said Stina Brock, CEO of Derapi. "Seamless API integration is a critical part of turning distributed devices into flexible grid resources, and Derapi is helping create the secure connectivity needed for these programs to scale. By simplifying how devices enroll, share data, and participate, we can help unlock more value for customers, utilities, and the grid."

The San José Clean Energy program adds to FranklinWH's portfolio of more than 25 utility-led VPP and demand response programs across the United States. FranklinWH is headquartered in San José and manufactures its residential energy storage systems at its Santa Clara, California, facility, which is on pace to quadruple production output in 2026.

Enrollment is available to eligible San José Clean Energy customers with qualifying FranklinWH Systems on a first-come, first-served basis.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Derapi

Derapi is an energy enablement company helping unlock the full potential of distributed energy resources. Through one secure, manufacturer-sanctioned integration layer, Derapi makes it easier for OEMs, VPP operators, DERMS providers, and energy platforms to connect devices, authorize customers, access data, and control distributed resources across utility incentives, grid programs, financing platforms, and partner ecosystems. By combining purpose-built APIs with hands-on program support, Derapi helps energy innovators reduce integration complexity, scale participation, and bring distributed energy programs to market faster.

Media Contact: Stina Brock, CEO, [email protected]

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.