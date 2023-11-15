FranklinWH Leads Net Present Value Creation in the Home Battery Market

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

Nov. 15, 2023

Calculations show that California homeowners can benefit more from FranklinWH than popular Time-of-Use specific batteries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. ("FranklinWH"), a leader in whole-home energy management, has announced the availability of new whitepapers demonstrating the Franklin Home Power solution's ability to deliver a higher Net Present Value (NPV) to California homeowners compared to popular Time-of-Use (TOU) specific solutions and other full-featured energy management systems. FranklinWH's high-capacity multi-featured energy storage system not only provides better lifetime economic value from its TOU functionalities, but homeowners also benefit from having a built-in robust home energy management system that provides intelligent monitoring and control of multiple energy sources, as well as backup power available during outages. These are features missing from the narrow class of TOU-specific systems.

Recent rule changes in California moved homeowners from a Net Metering to a Net Billing Tariff based on a TOU pricing structure where the cost of energy varies throughout the day, year, and month. When used in TOU mode, FranklinWH can defer grid electrical usage during times when rates are at their highest to times when they are at their lowest. When paired with a modestly sized solar system, the value of home battery systems becomes even stronger.

"FranklinWH's system provides homeowners with power price protection and the ability to avoid electricity purchases during expensive peak rate hours, while also adding the best upfront value to homes," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer for FranklinWH. "With the recent utility rate changes stemming from NEM 3.0, energy storage has become an essential investment for homeowners in the California market that will protect them from ever-increasing utility rates while adding instant upfront value to their homes."

NPV, defined as the value of an asset's cash flow over its warrantied life calculated at present value, is a critical metric for homeowners considering the purchase of a home battery. The FranklinWH system can add between $5,200 to $13,800 in NPV to a California home, depending on its utility. This range is based on calculations that assume a 3% annual utility inflation, the system will complete one battery cycle once per day, stored energy will be used for self-consumption during peak hours, and the battery will be fully charged by a home's solar system during peak periods. These parameters were applied to all analyzed systems, with FranklinWH showing better value across all analyzed utility territories (PG&E, SCE and SDGE).

The FranklinWH system centers around its advanced components, including the aGate intelligent panel, which manages various energy sources, and the aPower batteries that provide ample energy storage. Each FranklinWH battery offers an impressive 13.6kWh of usable capacity. It has the ability to integrate generators into the same system as batteries, the grid and solar, creating a robust ecosystem for power supply. These industry-leading capabilities add additional unquantifiable value on top of the conservative NPV calculations.

To learn more about how FranklinWH can provide power price protection to homeowners and the calculations showing how it outpaces competitors in NPV, read the full whitepapers titled Power Price Protection and FWH vs. Competitors.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

