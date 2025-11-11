FranklinWH Named One of the First Approved Battery Partners in Vermont Electric Co-Op's Expanded Energy Storage Program

Partnership marks a major milestone in expanding residential energy storage options across Vermont

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), the leader in whole-home energy management solutions, is proud to announce its participation as one of the first approved manufacturers in the Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC) Flexible Load battery storage program. The milestone follows VEC's decision to expand its program, offering homeowners better access to reliable, cost-saving energy management and storage solutions.

The expansion, developed in collaboration with Texture , VEC's program partner, opens the door for additional battery manufacturers to join the initiative. FranklinWH will be among the first companies added to the approved enrollment form, with additional manufacturers expected to follow in the coming weeks.

"VEC's expansion demonstrates a strong commitment to providing homeowners with greater choice and flexibility in their clean energy journey," said Gary Lam , CEO and Co-Founder of FranklinWH. "FranklinWH is honored to be among one of the first approved partners, helping Vermonters achieve energy independence and resilience."

The partnership will allow customers who have installed qualified systems to provide energy to help stabilize the grid during high demand times according to VEC's scheduling. It will also help Vermont achieve its goals of community-based energy innovation and decarbonization.

VEC is expected to launch the new program enrollment during the week of October 27th, 2025, with FranklinWH's marketing announcement following shortly after. Program materials and details will be available on both VEC's and FranklinWH's websites.

Together, FranklinWH and VEC aim to advance Vermont's clean energy leadership by making home energy management with battery storage more accessible and beneficial to communities across the state.

