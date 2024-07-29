FranklinWH Releases "Power Controls & National Electric Code (NEC) 2023" Report

Report explores the future of power control systems (PCS) in home energy

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, has announced the availability of Power Controls & NEC 2023: Using code to surpass the 120% rule and avoid main panel upgrades, a special report produced in conjunction with Solar Builder Magazine, a publication written for contractors, installers and developers building solar PV projects across North America.

Recent updates to the National Electric Code (NEC) have established the power control system (PCS) as a key element in home energy management and solar plus storage integration. Two significant advantages of PCS are the ability to avoid main panel upgrades (MPU) and to exceed the 120% rule which allows for greater flexibility and efficiency in energy usage.

Even with these benefits in mind, upgrading the utility service for a home is an expensive and complex process. While it generates revenue for electricians, it is not a task they particularly enjoy. PCS can be used with the existing service, ensuring home safety while operating each electrical appliance.

"Home electrification is likely to necessitate a larger utility service for homeowners," said Douglas Amarhanow, Product Manager for FranklinWH. "Through this report, we highlight how PCS can bring energy freedom and choice. With this system in place, homeowners can integrate an increasing variety of energy sources to intelligently support the growing need for more — reliable and cost-effective — home power."

This report explores:

The definition of PCS in NEC 2020 & 2023.

How PCS enables surpassing the 120% rule.

Why AC-coupled energy storage systems (ESS) are crucial for PCS.

The role of intelligent circuits in avoiding MPU.

To learn more about the origin of PCS in code, the application of PCS in solar + storage system design and how it impacts your installation business, read the full whitepaper, titled "Power Controls & NEC 2023: Using code to surpass the 120% rule and avoid main panel upgrades."

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

