FranklinWH System Obtains World's First TIA-942 Rated 1 to 4 Certification for Home Energy

From data centers to modern homes: a new era of residential energy reliability

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc., a leading provider of home energy solutions, proudly announces that the FranklinWH System with aPower battery storage has obtained the world's first TIA-942 certification across the full rating spectrum spanning from rated 1 through rated 4 (4 is the peak of the certification hierarchy) for residential systems. TIA-942 is a well-known data center standard for ensuring reliability and availability of equipment and extending that to home energy systems is critical for providing homeowners the confidence that they will have power when it is needed. This milestone sets a new benchmark in the residential energy storage system (ESS) sector, signifying the FranklinWH System meets the stringent data-center standard for reliability, resiliency, and availability.

The demand for exceptional energy reliability is increasingly required in modern homes. However, the residential ESS industry today lacks a universally accepted benchmark for reliability. Adopting the data center standard offers consumers and partners a transparent, objective assurance that the ESS performs to the highest standard of reliability and robustness, with ultra-clean and stable UPS-grade power delivery.

"With this certification, we are raising the bar for residential energy storage, giving homeowners added confidence that their system will perform when they need it most," said Gary Lam, CEO of FranklinWH. "TIA-942 is a rigorous, measurable standard trusted by the world's most critical facilities. Bringing this level of proven reliability to the home means performance isn't just promised, it's verified."

Developed by the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and accredited by ANSI, TIA-942 certification evaluates infrastructure across power systems, redundancy, monitoring, fault tolerance, and overall resiliency. The standard is issued by Enterprise Products Integration (EPI) and defines four increasing levels of reliability, each requiring stringent engineering and system design to minimize downtime and ensure continuous operation. It is widely considered the leading standard for uptime in data centers and other always-on facilities and, until now, it had never been applied to residential energy systems.

The standard defines four rated levels, with rated 4 representing the highest level of redundancy, fault tolerance, maintainability, and resiliency. For decades, the standard has served as one of the most rigorous and complete reliability frameworks.

With this milestone, FranklinWH sets a new industry standard that brings enterprise-level reliability to homeowners for the first time.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales, and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

CONTACT: Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.