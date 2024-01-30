FranklinWH Welcomes a New Era of Service Excellence with the Appointment of Auston Taber as Vice President of Services

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

30 Jan, 2024, 10:18 ET

Industry expert to lead the service department to revolutionize customer experiences in the renewable energy sector

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a leader in whole-home energy management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Auston Taber as the Vice President of Services. Taber's extensive industry experience and proven leadership in the renewable energy sector position him as a valuable addition to the FranklinWH team.

Taber brings over 16 years of dedicated experience in the renewable energy sector and an impressive 20-year history in service-oriented roles. His career has been marked by a relentless pursuit of service efficiency and customer satisfaction, making him the ideal candidate to lead FranklinWH's best-in-class customer service.

"Service presents a unique opportunity to distill everything we know, to make sure every problem is addressed, and every innovation shared," said Taber. "It's about the harmony of a hundred helping hands, not the amplification of one, making sure service isn't just a department, but a philosophy that resonates through every aspect of our work."

In just one year since entering the American market, FranklinWH has emerged as a dynamic force in the whole-home energy management solution sector, showcasing remarkable growth and a commitment to exceptional customer experience. The company's latest strategic move in appointing Taber underscores its dedication to delivering unparalleled service and aftercare beyond sales.

As the Vice President of Services, Auston will play a pivotal role in overseeing all aspects of FranklinWH's service department. His mandate extends to ensuring that aftercare and service considerations are seamlessly integrated into company-wide decisions. Auston's strategic vision for a unified service team and an unparalleled customer experience align perfectly with FranklinWH's mission to deliver not just products but lasting support and satisfaction.

"Auston's appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for FranklinWH, and further demonstrates our company's dedication to adding top-tier talent to its team," said Gary Lam, Co-Founder and General Manager at FranklinWH. "His wealth of experience and commitment to service excellence make him a valuable asset as we continue to grow and solidify our position as a global leader in whole-home energy management."

To learn more about how FranklinWH is empowering consumers to take control of their energy management solutions and gain whole home energy freedom, visit www.franklinwh.com.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

Email：[email protected]

SOURCE FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.

