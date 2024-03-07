FRANK’S REDHOT® DEBUTS NEW DIP’N AND SQUEEZE SAUCES

Frank's introduces two new hot sauce formats for dunking and drizzling and adding the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, is expanding its offerings with two new product lines: Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauce and Frank's RedHot Squeeze Sauce . Available now at select retailers and coming soon to stores nationwide, the new lines give Frank's fans even more ways to put that $#!t on everything.

"The new Frank's Dip'n and Squeeze Sauces let fans add the perfect balance of flavor and heat in a new way by dipping or drizzling as much as they want on any food," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. "Not only are consumers experimenting with different hot sauce flavors, they're adding it on a wider variety of foods from pizza to noodles. More Frank's flavors means more versatility, and more ways for consumers to create their own unique signature combinations throughout the year."

The Dip'n Sauce line features three milder flavors packaged in convenient 12-ounce inverted grip bottles. The thicker, dippable cousin to regular hot sauce will cling to food. They are ideal for dipping, dunking or spreading on sandwiches.

Frank's RedHot ® Buffalo Ranch Dip'n Sauce: Blends spicy Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce flavor with the creamy, cooling taste of Ranch dressing

Blends spicy Frank's RedHot Buffalo sauce flavor with the creamy, cooling taste of Ranch dressing Frank's RedHot ® Roasted Garlic Dip'n Sauce: Blends the spicy cayenne heat of Frank's RedHot with a punch of garlic

Blends the spicy cayenne heat of Frank's RedHot with a punch of garlic Frank's RedHot® Golden Dip'n Sauce: Starts off sweet and tangy and finishes with the spicy heat of Frank's RedHot cayenne pepper

The Squeeze Sauce line features three varieties, each in a 12-ounce flexible plastic bottle that is easy-to-squeeze with a pointed nozzle, ensuring a smooth, controlled drizzle that adds a touch of heat and flavor to your favorite foods.

Frank's RedHot ® Sriracha Squeeze Sauce : Blends the heat of Sriracha with the Frank's RedHot sauce flavor you love for a spicy and savory experience in every bite

: Blends the heat of Sriracha with the Frank's RedHot sauce flavor you love for a spicy and savory experience in every bite Frank's RedHot ® Hot Honey Squeeze Sauce : Blends spicy Frank's RedHot flavor with honey for a sweet heat that kicks everything up a notch, from pizza to dessert

: Blends spicy Frank's RedHot flavor with honey for a sweet heat that kicks everything up a notch, from pizza to dessert Frank's RedHot® Creamy Buffalo Squeeze Sauce: Delivers the mild heat of Frank's RedHot Buffalo Sauce, but with a creamier overall texture perfect for drizzling

For recipes and more information, visit FranksRedHot.com. Frank's RedHot followers can also share their own recipes and images using the new products by tagging @FranksRedHot on social media.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2023 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2022 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.FranksRedHot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

