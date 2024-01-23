McCormick® Introduces Flavor Maker Seasonings that Double as Toppings & Ingredients

Cooking at home has never been more quick, convenient, and flavorful

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand has introduced Flavor Maker Seasonings, a new line to inspire and flavor meals from prep to plate. The collection is available now online here and at Amazon.com, and coming soon to Walmart.com. It features 15 blends, each a quick way to enhance the flavor of any dish – from ramen to rice – with minimal effort for all levels of home cooks.

These delicious and versatile seasonings provide quick, convenient flavor as an ingredient during cooking or a topping. Each blend is expertly crafted with McCormick spices without additives. They're available in the following varieties: Chicken, Veggie, Pasta, Avocado, Egg, Sandwich, Pizza, Chili, Salmon, Potato, Asian-style Rice Bowl, Mac & Cheese, Mediterranean, Ramen, and Taco.

With bright, vibrant packaging and clever, pun-y names like "Pasta-tively Obsessed" for the pasta flavor, "Hopeless Ramen-tic" for ramen, and "I'm So Hooked" for salmon, cooking has never been this much fun. With a shake, pinch, or pour out of recyclable containers, home cooks will find themselves reaching for their Flavor Maker Seasonings time and time again.

"The new line of McCormick Flavor Maker Seasonings is for everyone who wants to add flavor to their dishes in an easy, quick way," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick & Company. "With this line, there is truly something for everyone to upgrade their favorite foods and make them taste even more delicious."

After the rush and time spent cooking for the holidays, home cooks are ready for simple ways to season dishes in the new year. For easy meal upgrades featuring delicious flavor, look no further: Follow McCormick on Instagram and TikTok for more inspiration. Download the McCormick Flavor Maker App to view recipes, start meal planning, and shop – all in one place.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

