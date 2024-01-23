McCormick® Introduces Flavor Maker Seasonings that Double as Toppings & Ingredients

News provided by

McCormick & Company, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Cooking at home has never been more quick, convenient, and flavorful

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand has introduced Flavor Maker Seasonings, a new line to inspire and flavor meals from prep to plate. The collection is available now online here and at Amazon.com, and coming soon to Walmart.com. It features 15 blends, each a quick way to enhance the flavor of any dish – from ramen to rice – with minimal effort for all levels of home cooks.

Continue Reading
The McCormick® brand has introduced Flavor Maker Seasonings, a new line to inspire and flavor meals from prep to plate.
The McCormick® brand has introduced Flavor Maker Seasonings, a new line to inspire and flavor meals from prep to plate.

These delicious and versatile seasonings provide quick, convenient flavor as an ingredient during cooking or a topping. Each blend is expertly crafted with McCormick spices without additives. They're available in the following varieties: Chicken, Veggie, Pasta, Avocado, Egg, Sandwich, Pizza, Chili, Salmon, Potato, Asian-style Rice Bowl, Mac & Cheese, Mediterranean, Ramen, and Taco.

With bright, vibrant packaging and clever, pun-y names like "Pasta-tively Obsessed" for the pasta flavor, "Hopeless Ramen-tic" for ramen, and "I'm So Hooked" for salmon, cooking has never been this much fun. With a shake, pinch, or pour out of recyclable containers, home cooks will find themselves reaching for their Flavor Maker Seasonings time and time again.

"The new line of McCormick Flavor Maker Seasonings is for everyone who wants to add flavor to their dishes in an easy, quick way," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick & Company. "With this line, there is truly something for everyone to upgrade their favorite foods and make them taste even more delicious."

After the rush and time spent cooking for the holidays, home cooks are ready for simple ways to season dishes in the new year. For easy meal upgrades featuring delicious flavor, look no further: Follow McCormick on Instagram and TikTok for more inspiration. Download the McCormick Flavor Maker App to view recipes, start meal planning, and shop – all in one place.

Media Note: For high resolution images and videos, click here.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sarah Windham
McCormick & Company
[email protected]

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis
[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.

Also from this source

McCormick® Unveils Flavor Forecast 24th Edition and 2024 Flavor of the Year

McCormick® Unveils Flavor Forecast 24th Edition and 2024 Flavor of the Year

McCormick® announces the Flavor Forecast 24th Edition, the annual report illuminating the latest culinary trends shaping the way people prepare and...
McCormick® Delivers Flavorful Feast with Limited-Edition Holiday Doughnut Bites Collection

McCormick® Delivers Flavorful Feast with Limited-Edition Holiday Doughnut Bites Collection

The McCormick® brand announces a limited-edition collection of holiday-themed doughnut bites, crafted to celebrate the flavors of the season and to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Supermarkets

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.