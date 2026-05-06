FranNet Announces CEO Jania Bailey's Retirement

Amanda Duplantis to lead next phase of growth as president, alongside Chairman of the Board Jack Armstrong

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranNet , a leading franchise consulting firm, today announced the retirement of CEO Jania Bailey, marking the close of a transformative chapter for the organization. Over her 20-year tenure, Bailey helped transform FranNet's growth trajectory and solidified its position as a trusted leader in the franchise consulting industry.

Jania Bailey

During her leadership, FranNet achieved numerous milestones, including recognition on Inc. 500 twice and Inc. 5000 list four times. Bailey championed industry innovation by leading FranNet to become the first organization to publish a Brokers Disclosure Document, setting a new standard for transparency ahead of regulatory guidance.

"I have enjoyed my 20 years with FranNet and am incredibly proud of what we've built," said Bailey. "From our exceptional headquarters team to our network of franchise consultants, the strength of this organization has always been its people. I'm confident the company is in its strongest position yet and equipped for continued success."

The transition reflects a thoughtful and phased evolution for the business, with focus on maintaining momentum while supporting consultants, franchisor partners, and clients nationwide.

Looking ahead, President Amanda Duplantis will continue to lead FranNet into its next phase of growth, overseeing day-to-day operations and driving the company's strategic direction and priorities.

"What excites me most is the opportunity to build on FranNet's legacy while defining what the next standard looks like for our industry," said Duplantis. "Our priorities are centered on driving sustainable growth, modernizing how we operate through smarter systems and platforms, and strengthening engagement across our network. We are building a more connected, performance-driven organization, one that delivers higher-quality opportunities and creates a more scalable and consistent experience for both our consultants and their clients."

Duplantis' vision is to position FranNet as the benchmark for excellence in franchise consulting, with a more modern, connected and scalable model for success across its network.

Chairman of the Board Jack Armstrong will support this transition. A longtime FranNet franchisee with more than three decades of experience, Armstrong brings deep institutional knowledge and a strong commitment to the company's core values.

"In more than 30 years with FranNet, what has remained constant is our commitment to integrity and putting clients first," said Armstrong. "Having been part of the system for decades, I'm proud to support the organization during this transition and help ensure we continue building on the strong foundation that has made FranNet a trusted leader in the industry."

With a strong leadership foundation in place, FranNet is well-positioned to build on its legacy while continuing to evolve, modernize its platform, and meet the changing needs of today's entrepreneurs.

For more information, visit www.frannet.com .

About FranNet

FranNet is a leading franchise consultancy firm made up of trusted franchise experts that helps entrepreneurs explore franchise business ownership and helps franchise brands grow by connecting them with qualified candidates. For nearly 40 years, FranNet's consultants have guided candidates through an education-driven, consultative process from discovery through decision. FranNet's services are free to candidates and supported by its franchisor partners.

Media Contact:

Jessica Fischberg

201-841-7908

[email protected]

SOURCE FranNet