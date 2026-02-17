FranNet Appoints Amanda Duplantis as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Franchise expert to oversee day-to-day operations, franchisee support, and strategic execution across the nationwide network

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranNet, a multinational franchise consultancy firm with decades of experience guiding entrepreneurs into franchise business ownership, today announced the appointment of Amanda Duplantis as President. Duplantis will lead day-to-day operations and execution across the organization, working closely with FranNet's leadership team, franchise owners, and Board of Directors to support long-term growth and operational excellence.

Amanda Duplantis

Duplantis has spent several years in expanding leadership roles at FranNet, most recently serving as Vice President of Technology and Franchisee Relations. During her tenure, she has helped strengthen FranNet's internal foundation by modernizing systems and processes, optimizing software investments, leading the adoption of new technologies, and introducing AI training and tools across the nationwide consulting network.

"Amanda brings a rare combination of operational rigor, strategic thinking, and steady leadership," said FranNet CEO Jania Bailey. "Her appointment reflects both the impact she has already made and our confidence in her ability to guide FranNet forward during a pivotal time for our organization and the franchising industry."

As President of FranNet, Duplantis is responsible for translating strategy into execution and ensuring consistency and alignment across the franchise consulting system. Her oversight includes operational performance, franchisee support and experience, technology and process modernization, team development, and cross-department collaboration.

"The President role formalizes the leadership and operational responsibility I had already stepped into," said Duplantis. "FranNet is at a pivotal moment. We've completed important foundation-building work and are now positioned to grow with intention. My focus is on strengthening franchisee outcomes, modernizing how we operate, and continuing to raise the bar for excellence in franchise consulting."

Looking ahead, Duplantis aims to further position FranNet as the gold standard in franchise consulting through sustainable growth, deeper partnerships across the franchising ecosystem, and a continued focus on supporting franchise owners with the tools, training, and clarity needed to succeed.

For more information about FranNet, please visit www.frannet.com.

About FranNet

FranNet is a nationwide franchise consultancy firm made up of trusted franchise experts that helps entrepreneurs explore franchise business ownership and helps franchise brands grow by connecting them with qualified candidates. For nearly 40 years, FranNet's consultants have guided candidates through an education-driven, consultative process from discovery through decision. FranNet's services are free to candidates and supported by its franchisor partners. Learn more at www.frannet.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Fischberg

[email protected]

www.startrco.com

SOURCE FranNet