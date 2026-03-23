Fransmart Appoints Sara Schmillen as Chief Marketing Officer

Schmillen leads an all-women marketing team in brand strategy and franchise development support for emerging franchise concepts

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, has announced the appointment of Sara Schmillen as Chief Marketing Officer. Schmillen brings more than two decades of marketing leadership experience in the restaurant and franchise industries, with a proven track record of building high-impact brands and driving measurable growth.

Sara Schmillen appointed as Fransmart's Chief Marketing Officer

In her new role, Schmillen will oversee the marketing strategy across Fransmart's portfolio of restaurant and retail franchise brands, further strengthening the company's position as the premier growth engine for emerging franchise concepts.

"I am thrilled to join Fransmart at such an exciting time in the company's evolution," said Schmillen. "As CMO, I am looking forward to helping our emerging brands stand out, share their unique stories, and attract the best-in-class franchisees who will bring these concepts to life across the country."

Notably, Schmillen leads an all-women marketing department at Fransmart, an achievement the company is proud to highlight during Women's History Month. The team includes marketing leaders across brand strategy and franchise development support, reflecting Fransmart's commitment to empowering female leadership and fostering diverse perspectives.

"Bringing Sara on board is a major milestone for Fransmart," said Dan Rowe, founder and CEO of Fransmart. "Her deep experience in scaling iconic brands and her ability to build and inspire high-performing teams make her the ideal leader to take our marketing efforts to the next level."

Prior to Fransmart, Schmillen held senior marketing roles with leading restaurant brands, including her tenure as Head of Marketing and Vice President of Marketing at Kahala Brands, where she led national campaigns for globally recognized concepts such as Cold Stone Creamery. Most recently, she served as Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Snooze Eatery.

To learn more about Fransmart and its portfolio of emerging franchise concepts, visit www.fransmart.com.

About Fransmart :

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys from 1–5-unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart's current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

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Sophia Lamb

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SOURCE Fransmart