Franworth Expands Beauty and Wellness Portfolio with New skoah Partnership

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franworth ®, a franchise-focused growth equity firm, announced today it has inked a partnership with skoah ®, the innovative Canadian-based specialty retailer and facial-only spa franchise with 15 locations across Canada and the U.S. Founded in 2001 by Andrea Mundie and Chris Scott, skoah focuses solely on providing customers with facials and has disrupted the traditional spa industry by pioneering the single service concept segment. The brand has partnered with Franworth and its expert team of franchise industry specialists to support its ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and accelerate franchise development efforts.

As a membership-based skin care franchise, skoah creates a completely new experience for customers that makes ongoing facials affordable and accessible. In addition to its facial services, the brand launched a proprietary skin care product line in 2003, which has grown to include more than 70 products today and creates an additional recurring revenue stream for franchisees. Through its partnership with Franworth, skoah has launched an aggressive expansion strategy for the U.S., and is aiming to open hundreds of new units over the next several years. The company currently has locations in Seattle, Boston and Houston, and is seeking potential franchise candidates to drive the brand's growth in target markets nationwide.

"At Franworth, we believe in partnering with trailblazing concepts that have passionate founders eager to take their business to the next level, and skoah is no exception. The brand offers a service and experience that is truly unparalleled, and with its existing U.S. locations performing tremendously, we have no doubt that skoah is poised to become one of the hottest franchise concepts in the industry today," said John Rotche, founder and CEO of Franworth. "With single-service concepts dominating the beauty segment, skoah offers potential franchisees an opportunity to capitalize on this booming trend and gain access to their business model backed by Franworth's years of success."

In addition to its new partnership with skoah, Franworth also recently announced the launch of Liberty Fulfillment, a logistics division and e-commerce platform that supports its growing portfolio of franchise brands. Led by Franworth's President of Procurement Dan Hannay, the state-of-the-art system offers robust warehousing capabilities and an e-commerce platform to support franchisors and franchisees with their product procurement, fulfillment and distribution needs.

"We recognize that navigating fulfillment and distribution can be a challenge for our franchisees, which is why Liberty Fulfillment is such an invaluable resource for our brand, particularly as we prepare to expand our footprint throughout the U.S.," said Andrea Mundie, co-founder, CEO and President of skoah. "With high-margin product sales, it's imperative for us to streamline our supply chain technology in order to scale our brand for the long-haul. Having the opportunity to leverage Franworth's innovative process and technology made this partnership a no-brainer for us, and we look forward to leveraging the immense expertise of John and the Franworth team to support our brand's continued success and growth."

skoah is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, with franchise opportunities available in markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information about franchising opportunities with skoah, visit skoahfranchise.com .

For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About Franworth

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Franworth helps brands build a strong foundation, navigate their acceleration, and create economic value for both franchisors and their franchisees. Through its expansive suite of professional services and best-in-class processes, talent, technology and proprietary supply chain system, Franworth specializes in mentoring emerging franchisors and helping them scale their businesses efficiently to achieve profitability and maximize their potential for success. The company's executive board includes Founder, CEO and Managing Director John Rotche, CFE; Managing Director and Partner David Barr; and Partner Drew Brees. Franworth's Leadership Team includes seasoned franchise executives President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Keil; General Counsel and Chief of Staff Jonathan Koudelka; and Chief Financial Officer David Taccolini. Franworth's current portfolio of franchise brands includes Title Boxing Club®, The Lash Lounge®, CITYROW®, LIVE WELL® and SPRINGWELL Exercise Clinic®, Madison Reed Color Bar® and skoah. For more information on Franworth or to learn more about how it can help your company grow, visit franworth.com .

About skoah

skoah is a first-to-market, facials-only concept with a proprietary skincare product line. skoah began as a full service spa in 2001 and became not only the first, facials-only concept in 2003, but also one of the first movers in the single-service beauty boutique space. With over 70 different skin care products sold exclusively through its locations and online, skoah products come with personalization and customization. Products are PETA certified, and free of petroleum byproducts and sodium lauryl sulfate and full of skoah's proprietary blend of 11 plant extracts. skoah is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and currently has 15 locations in Canada and the United States, servicing Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Reddeer, Seattle, Boston and Houston. To pursue franchising with skoah, go to https://skoahfranchise.com/ . Search for a skoah location near you or purchase products on their website at https://www.skoah.com/

