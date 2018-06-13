Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2018: Fraport Group Reports Ongoing Robust Growth

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped slightly by 1.1 percent to 184,555 metric tons in May 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.0 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 45,708 takeoffs and landings.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio all recorded strong performance in May 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city served 167,257 passengers, representing an increase of 14.4 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 3.2 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 21.0 percent to 3.1 million passengers overall. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 632,152 passengers (up 19.7 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 609,120 passengers (up 16.8 percent), and Chania Airport (CHQ) with 374,089 passengers (up 13.8 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted 11.9 percent traffic growth to about 1.9 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 39.3 percent to a total of 331,648 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey jumped by 36.3 percent to around 3.5 million passengers. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany registered a 5.6 percent traffic gain to 574,109 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 12.9 percent to some 1.6 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 9.5 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures















May 2018

























Fraport Group Airports1

May 2018





Year to Date (YTD) 2018









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,136,753 9.5 181,117 -1.6 45,708 9.0 26,311,419 8.9 895,080 0.1 201,843 8.5 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 167,257 14.4 1,026 1.7 3,228 1.7 654,411 15.4 5,032 9.1 13,687 5.0 Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,120,524 3.2 6,644 28.3 11,581 8.9 5,741,739 4.0 32,520 43.2 55,217 3.1 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 472,280 9.0 3,825 17.6 4,624 14.4 2,471,163 3.7 17,551 22.5 21,760 3.2 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 648,244 -0.7 2,819 46.3 6,957 5.4 3,270,576 4.3 14,969 78.5 33,457 3.0 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 3,143,697 21.0 732 27.2 24,692 16.1 6,254,796 11.1 3,107 -4.3 55,302 7.1 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 1,696,015 18.3 554 46.2 13,183 14.0 3,892,379 8.1 2,293 -8.6 33,405 6.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 354,807 23.2 11 > 100.0 2,737 23.6 538,432 27.9 55 > 100.0 5,117 37.9 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 374,089 13.8 46 > 100.0 2,385 11.9 721,913 -1.0 177 -4.8 4,843 -5.8 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 80,997 35.5 0 n.a. 707 32.4 106,913 42.9 0 n.a. 1,177 27.0 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 31,597 14.6 8 -31.9 330 -8.8 122,431 > 100.0 27 -34.3 1,446 65.8 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 53,634 4.3 0 n.a. 466 1.5 59,276 4.8 0 n.a. 809 1.5 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 609,120 16.8 488 40.7 5,164 10.1 2,123,484 2.0 2,029 -11.0 17,954 -1.4 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 191,771 22.7 1 n.a. 1,394 18.8 219,930 21.5 4 n.a. 2,059 14.8 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,447,682 24.3 178 -9.5 11,509 18.7 2,362,417 16.4 814 10.5 21,897 8.5 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 130,018 31.8 10 -16.7 1,371 25.7 197,903 14.1 22 -15.3 2,268 11.2 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 35,780 2.1 0 n.a. 323 -2.7 40,717 3.0 0 n.a. 535 6.8 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 249,702 23.8 18 69.9 2,101 21.6 490,398 21.7 65 22.8 4,357 20.8 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 313,184 35.8 23 -29.8 2,337 31.2 398,113 29.8 95 -17.5 3,668 18.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 41,515 4.7 33 -13.7 434 -16.9 132,152 1.2 166 -0.2 1,694 -15.0 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 632,152 19.7 69 -9.1 4,401 17.4 1,013,900 12.3 356 39.8 7,868 7.3 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 45,331 47.4 24 -8.6 542 9.9 89,234 22.2 111 -9.5 1,507 -6.3 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,866,074 11.9 22,357 4.8 15,483 1.9 8,888,992 10.4 109,841 6.9 78,447 5.4 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 331,648 39.3 529 -53.0 2,754 23.4 672,287 52.0 3,825 -32.5 6,236 27.6 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 163,229 34.1 517 -53.5 1,321 16.8 248,091 42.4 3,787 -31.5 2,319 15.7 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 168,419 44.7 11 -4.7 1,433 30.3 424,196 58.2 37 -72.7 3,917 35.9





























At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 3,500,632 36.3 n.a. n.a. 20,109 33.2 7,926,301 29.1 n.a. n.a. 49,959 21.9 HAJ Hannover Germany 30.00 574,109 5.6 1,039 -16.7 7,335 -0.4 2,128,088 7.1 7,678 -0.8 29,371 1.1 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,576,186 12.9 n.a. n.a. 15,014 13.3 6,035,903 10.9 n.a. n.a. 60,670 9.0 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,767,157 9.5 23,832 5.5 28,195 6.1 17,898,947 7.4 110,149 9.2 133,049 3.8

Frankfurt Airport3











May 2018 Month Δ % YTD 2018 Δ % Passengers 6,137,088 9.5 26,312,961 8.9 Cargo (freight & mail) 184,555 -1.1 913,799 0.7 Aircraft movements 45,708 9.0 201,843 8.5 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,793,325 6.0 12,516,713 6.0 PAX/PAX-flight5 143.3 0.7 139.6 0.3 Seat load factor (%) 78.4

76.7

Punctuality rate (%) 66.4

71.8





















Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %6 PAX share Δ %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 67.0 14.5 63.7 12.8 Germany 10.8 0.1 11.3 4.1 Europe (excl. GER) 56.2 17.7 52.5 14.9 Western Europe 47.0 18.4 43.8 14.8 Eastern Europe 9.2 14.2 8.6 15.4 Intercontinental 33.0 0.6 36.3 2.7 Africa 3.7 11.7 4.4 11.0 Middle East 4.3 -2.1 5.6 2.0 North America 12.9 1.9 11.6 2.5 Central & South Amer. 2.9 5.8 3.8 0.1 Far East 9.2 -5.0 10.8 1.0 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Maria Linden Phone: +49-69-690-70557 Corporate Communications E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de Media Relations Internet: www.fraport.com 60547 Frankfurt, Germany Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraport-traffic-figures--may-2018-fraport-group-reports-ongoing-robust-growth-300665047.html

SOURCE Fraport AG