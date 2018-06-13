Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2018: Fraport Group Reports Ongoing Robust Growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – With ongoing robust traffic growth in May 2018, Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 6.1 million passengers and registered a 9.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Factors contributing to this growth included the occurrence in May 2018 of several extended holiday weekends, as well as school breaks in some German states. In addition, increased capacity on FRA's European routes spurred passenger growth. During the January-to-May period, Frankfurt Airport achieved accumulated passenger growth of 8.9 percent.
Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped slightly by 1.1 percent to 184,555 metric tons in May 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.0 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 45,708 takeoffs and landings.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio all recorded strong performance in May 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city served 167,257 passengers, representing an increase of 14.4 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 3.2 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 21.0 percent to 3.1 million passengers overall. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 632,152 passengers (up 19.7 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 609,120 passengers (up 16.8 percent), and Chania Airport (CHQ) with 374,089 passengers (up 13.8 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted 11.9 percent traffic growth to about 1.9 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 39.3 percent to a total of 331,648 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey jumped by 36.3 percent to around 3.5 million passengers. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany registered a 5.6 percent traffic gain to 574,109 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 12.9 percent to some 1.6 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 9.5 percent.
Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.
For further information about Fraport AG please click here.
|
Fraport Traffic Figures
|
May 2018
|
Fraport Group Airports1
|
May 2018
|
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
|
Fraport
|
Passengers
|
Cargo*
|
Movements
|
Passengers
|
Cargo
|
Movements
|
Fully-consolidated airports
|
share (%)
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
YTD
|
Δ %
|
FRA
|
Frankfurt
|
Germany
|
100.00
|
6,136,753
|
9.5
|
181,117
|
-1.6
|
45,708
|
9.0
|
26,311,419
|
8.9
|
895,080
|
0.1
|
201,843
|
8.5
|
LJU
|
Ljubljana
|
Slovenia
|
100.00
|
167,257
|
14.4
|
1,026
|
1.7
|
3,228
|
1.7
|
654,411
|
15.4
|
5,032
|
9.1
|
13,687
|
5.0
|
Fraport Brasil
|
100.00
|
1,120,524
|
3.2
|
6,644
|
28.3
|
11,581
|
8.9
|
5,741,739
|
4.0
|
32,520
|
43.2
|
55,217
|
3.1
|
FOR
|
Fortaleza
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
472,280
|
9.0
|
3,825
|
17.6
|
4,624
|
14.4
|
2,471,163
|
3.7
|
17,551
|
22.5
|
21,760
|
3.2
|
POA
|
Porto Alegre
|
Brazil
|
100.00
|
648,244
|
-0.7
|
2,819
|
46.3
|
6,957
|
5.4
|
3,270,576
|
4.3
|
14,969
|
78.5
|
33,457
|
3.0
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
|
73.40
|
3,143,697
|
21.0
|
732
|
27.2
|
24,692
|
16.1
|
6,254,796
|
11.1
|
3,107
|
-4.3
|
55,302
|
7.1
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
|
73.40
|
1,696,015
|
18.3
|
554
|
46.2
|
13,183
|
14.0
|
3,892,379
|
8.1
|
2,293
|
-8.6
|
33,405
|
6.2
|
CFU
|
Kerkyra (Corfu)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
354,807
|
23.2
|
11
|
> 100.0
|
2,737
|
23.6
|
538,432
|
27.9
|
55
|
> 100.0
|
5,117
|
37.9
|
CHQ
|
Chania (Crete)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
374,089
|
13.8
|
46
|
> 100.0
|
2,385
|
11.9
|
721,913
|
-1.0
|
177
|
-4.8
|
4,843
|
-5.8
|
EFL
|
Kefalonia
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
80,997
|
35.5
|
0
|
n.a.
|
707
|
32.4
|
106,913
|
42.9
|
0
|
n.a.
|
1,177
|
27.0
|
KVA
|
Kavala
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
31,597
|
14.6
|
8
|
-31.9
|
330
|
-8.8
|
122,431
|
> 100.0
|
27
|
-34.3
|
1,446
|
65.8
|
PVK
|
Aktion/Preveza
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
53,634
|
4.3
|
0
|
n.a.
|
466
|
1.5
|
59,276
|
4.8
|
0
|
n.a.
|
809
|
1.5
|
SKG
|
Thessaloniki
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
609,120
|
16.8
|
488
|
40.7
|
5,164
|
10.1
|
2,123,484
|
2.0
|
2,029
|
-11.0
|
17,954
|
-1.4
|
ZTH
|
Zakynthos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
191,771
|
22.7
|
1
|
n.a.
|
1,394
|
18.8
|
219,930
|
21.5
|
4
|
n.a.
|
2,059
|
14.8
|
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
|
73.40
|
1,447,682
|
24.3
|
178
|
-9.5
|
11,509
|
18.7
|
2,362,417
|
16.4
|
814
|
10.5
|
21,897
|
8.5
|
JMK
|
Mykonos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
130,018
|
31.8
|
10
|
-16.7
|
1,371
|
25.7
|
197,903
|
14.1
|
22
|
-15.3
|
2,268
|
11.2
|
JSI
|
Skiathos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
35,780
|
2.1
|
0
|
n.a.
|
323
|
-2.7
|
40,717
|
3.0
|
0
|
n.a.
|
535
|
6.8
|
JTR
|
Santorini (Thira)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
249,702
|
23.8
|
18
|
69.9
|
2,101
|
21.6
|
490,398
|
21.7
|
65
|
22.8
|
4,357
|
20.8
|
KGS
|
Kos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
313,184
|
35.8
|
23
|
-29.8
|
2,337
|
31.2
|
398,113
|
29.8
|
95
|
-17.5
|
3,668
|
18.6
|
MJT
|
Mytilene (Lesvos)
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
41,515
|
4.7
|
33
|
-13.7
|
434
|
-16.9
|
132,152
|
1.2
|
166
|
-0.2
|
1,694
|
-15.0
|
RHO
|
Rhodes
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
632,152
|
19.7
|
69
|
-9.1
|
4,401
|
17.4
|
1,013,900
|
12.3
|
356
|
39.8
|
7,868
|
7.3
|
SMI
|
Samos
|
Greece
|
73.40
|
45,331
|
47.4
|
24
|
-8.6
|
542
|
9.9
|
89,234
|
22.2
|
111
|
-9.5
|
1,507
|
-6.3
|
LIM
|
Lima
|
Peru2
|
70.01
|
1,866,074
|
11.9
|
22,357
|
4.8
|
15,483
|
1.9
|
8,888,992
|
10.4
|
109,841
|
6.9
|
78,447
|
5.4
|
Fraport Twin Star
|
60.00
|
331,648
|
39.3
|
529
|
-53.0
|
2,754
|
23.4
|
672,287
|
52.0
|
3,825
|
-32.5
|
6,236
|
27.6
|
BOJ
|
Burgas
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
163,229
|
34.1
|
517
|
-53.5
|
1,321
|
16.8
|
248,091
|
42.4
|
3,787
|
-31.5
|
2,319
|
15.7
|
VAR
|
Varna
|
Bulgaria
|
60.00
|
168,419
|
44.7
|
11
|
-4.7
|
1,433
|
30.3
|
424,196
|
58.2
|
37
|
-72.7
|
3,917
|
35.9
|
At equity consolidated airports2
|
AYT
|
Antalya
|
Turkey
|
51.00
|
3,500,632
|
36.3
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
20,109
|
33.2
|
7,926,301
|
29.1
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
49,959
|
21.9
|
HAJ
|
Hannover
|
Germany
|
30.00
|
574,109
|
5.6
|
1,039
|
-16.7
|
7,335
|
-0.4
|
2,128,088
|
7.1
|
7,678
|
-0.8
|
29,371
|
1.1
|
LED
|
St. Petersburg
|
Russia
|
25.00
|
1,576,186
|
12.9
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
15,014
|
13.3
|
6,035,903
|
10.9
|
n.a.
|
n.a.
|
60,670
|
9.0
|
XIY
|
Xi'an
|
China
|
24.50
|
3,767,157
|
9.5
|
23,832
|
5.5
|
28,195
|
6.1
|
17,898,947
|
7.4
|
110,149
|
9.2
|
133,049
|
3.8
|
Frankfurt Airport3
|
May 2018
|
Month
|
Δ %
|
YTD 2018
|
Δ %
|
Passengers
|
6,137,088
|
9.5
|
26,312,961
|
8.9
|
Cargo (freight & mail)
|
184,555
|
-1.1
|
913,799
|
0.7
|
Aircraft movements
|
45,708
|
9.0
|
201,843
|
8.5
|
MTOW (in metric tons)4
|
2,793,325
|
6.0
|
12,516,713
|
6.0
|
PAX/PAX-flight5
|
143.3
|
0.7
|
139.6
|
0.3
|
Seat load factor (%)
|
78.4
|
76.7
|
Punctuality rate (%)
|
66.4
|
71.8
|
Frankfurt Airport
|
PAX share
|
Δ %6
|
PAX share
|
Δ %6
|
Regional Split
|
Month
|
YTD
|
Continental
|
67.0
|
14.5
|
63.7
|
12.8
|
Germany
|
10.8
|
0.1
|
11.3
|
4.1
|
Europe (excl. GER)
|
56.2
|
17.7
|
52.5
|
14.9
|
Western Europe
|
47.0
|
18.4
|
43.8
|
14.8
|
Eastern Europe
|
9.2
|
14.2
|
8.6
|
15.4
|
Intercontinental
|
33.0
|
0.6
|
36.3
|
2.7
|
Africa
|
3.7
|
11.7
|
4.4
|
11.0
|
Middle East
|
4.3
|
-2.1
|
5.6
|
2.0
|
North America
|
12.9
|
1.9
|
11.6
|
2.5
|
Central & South Amer.
|
2.9
|
5.8
|
3.8
|
0.1
|
Far East
|
9.2
|
-5.0
|
10.8
|
1.0
|
Australia
|
0.0
|
n.a.
|
0.0
|
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail
|
Fraport AG
|
Maria Linden
|
Phone: +49-69-690-70557
|
Corporate Communications
|
E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de
|
Media Relations
|
Internet: www.fraport.com
|
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
|
Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fraport-traffic-figures--may-2018-fraport-group-reports-ongoing-robust-growth-300665047.html
SOURCE Fraport AG
Share this article