Fraport Traffic Figures - October 2020: Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport

FRA's cargo throughput achieves strong performance - Fraport Group airports worldwide report mixed results

Fraport AG

Nov 12, 2020, 01:00 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/rap – In October 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served some 1.1 million passengers – an 83.4 percent decline compared to the same month last year.  FRA's cumulative traffic during the January-to-October 2020 period fell by 71.6 percent, because of low passenger demand resulting from the persisting travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, Frankfurt Airport recorded very positive cargo performance, exceeding year-on-year levels for the first time since 15 months. In October 2020, FRA's cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) grew by 1.6 percent to 182,061 metric tons – with cargo-only flights more than compensating for the ongoing capacity constraints for "belly freight" (transported on passenger aircraft). This high cargo demand can be attributed mainly to the upturn in global trade and the solid performance of the Eurozone's industrial sector.

Aircraft movements at FRA decreased by 62.8 percent year-on-year to 17,105 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted by 59.5 percent to about 1.1 million metric tons.

Across the Group, Fraport's international airport portfolio continued to register widely varying traffic performance in October 2020. Some Group airports – particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru – reported noticeably smaller declines in passenger traffic on a percentage basis compared to the preceding month.

Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana airport (LJU) fell by 89.1 percent year-on-year to 10,775 passengers. The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) saw combined traffic sink by 57.5 percent to 569,453 passengers. Peru's capital city airport in Lima (LIM) reported an 82.8 percent drop in traffic to 345,315 passengers, due to of the ongoing strong travel restrictions in international traffic.

At the 14 Greek regional airports, traffic decreased by 55.3 percent to some 1.1 million passengers.  On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) together welcomed 56,415 passengers in October 2020, down 61.3 percent year-on-year.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a 55.3 percent drop in traffic to approximately 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month.  Russia's Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg recorded a 33.3 percent fall in traffic to around 1.1 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) received about 3.6 million passengers – representing a 12.7 percent dip in traffic compared to the same month last year.  

January

February

Jan-Feb

March

Jan-March

Q 1

April

Jan-Apr

May

Jan-May

June

Jan-Jun

Q 2

1stHY
















Passengers

2020

4,620,966

4,372,562

8,993,528

2,124,005

11,117,533

11,117,533

188,078

11,305,611

272,826

11,578,437

599,314

12,177,751

1,060,218

12,177,751

2019

4,652,187

4,554,345

9,206,532

5,592,516

14,799,048

14,799,048

6,039,842

20,838,890

6,225,994

27,064,884

6,580,587

33,645,471

18,846,423

33,645,471

Change %

-0.7

-4.0

-2.3

-62.0

-24.9

-24.9

-96.9

-45.7

-95.6

-57.2

-90.9

-63.8

-94.4

-63.8
















Cargo (ld. + unld. + transit) (t)

2020

149,217

148,500

297,717

167,279

464,996

464,996

141,337

606,333

160,502

766,835

145,562

912,396

447,400

912,396

2019

163,332

161,366

324,698

202,452

527,151

527,151

178,342

705,493

185,701

891,194

174,392

1,065,586

538,435

1,065,586

Change %

-8.6

-8.0

-8.3

-17.4

-11.8

-11.8

-20.7

-14.1

-13.6

-14.0

-16.5

-14.4

-16.9

-14.4
















Cargo (ld. + unld.) (t)

2020

146,645

146,105

292,751

164,806

457,557

457,557

138,065

595,621

157,380

753,001

141,911

894,912

437,355

894,912

2019

161,466

158,862

320,328

198,700

519,028

519,028

174,895

693,923

182,235

876,158

171,444

1,047,602

528,574

1,047,602

Change %

-9.2

-8.0

-8.6

-17.1

-11.8

-11.8

-21.1

-14.2

-13.6

-14.1

-17.2

-14.6

-17.3

-14.6
















   - Air Freight (t)

2020

142,066

142,882

284,948

162,557

447,505

447,505

138,406

585,911

156,324

742,235

141,144

883,379

435,874

883,379

       (ld. + unld. + transit) (t)

2019

156,159

154,587

310,746

194,646

505,392

505,392

171,050

676,442

178,272

854,714

168,096

1,022,810

517,418

1,022,810

Change %

-9.0

-7.6

-8.3

-16.5

-11.5

-11.5

-19.1

-13.4

-12.3

-13.2

-16.0

-13.6

-15.8

-13.6
















   - Mail (t)

2020

7,151

5,618

12,769

4,722

17,491

17,491

2,931

20,422

4,178

24,600

4,418

29,017

11,526

29,017

       (ld. + unld. + transit) (t)

2019

7,173

6,779

13,952

7,807

21,759

21,759

7,292

29,050

7,429

36,480

6,296

42,776

21,017

42,776

Change %

-0.3

-17.1

-8.5

-39.5

-19.6

-19.6

-59.8

-29.7

-43.8

-32.6

-29.8

-32.2

-45.2

-32.2
















ATMs (1)

2020

36,391

35,857

72,248

22,838

95,086

95,086

6,512

101,598

7,764

109,362

9,331

118,693

23,607

118,693

2019

37,676

36,849

74,525

42,056

116,581

116,581

43,683

160,264

46,181

206,445

45,871

252,316

135,735

252,316

Change %

-3.4

-2.7

-3.1

-45.7

-18.4

-18.4

-85.1

-36.6

-83.2

-47.0

-79.7

-53.0

-82.6

-53.0
















MTOW (arr.) in metric tonnes (1)

2020

2,323,141

2,221,905

4,545,046

1,611,719

6,156,764

6,156,764

664,022

6,820,786

776,676

7,597,462

758,935

8,356,397

2,199,633

8,356,397

2019

2,372,825

2,281,460

4,654,285

2,649,601

7,303,886

7,303,886

2,668,593

9,972,479

2,816,707

12,789,187

2,810,214

15,599,400

8,295,514

15,599,400

Change %

-2.1

-2.6

-2.3

-39.2

-15.7

-15.7

-75.1

-31.6

-72.4

-40.6

-73.0

-46.4

-73.5

-46.4
















Traffic Units (arr. + dep. + transit)

2020

6,113,133

5,857,563

11,970,696

3,796,799

15,767,495

15,767,495

1,601,445

17,368,941

1,877,843

19,246,784

2,054,929

21,301,713

5,534,218

21,301,713

2019

6,285,509

6,168,005

12,453,514

7,617,040

20,070,553

20,070,553

7,823,263

27,893,816

8,083,007

35,976,823

8,324,506

44,301,329

24,230,775

44,301,329

Change %

-2.7

-5.0

-3.9

-50.2

-21.4

-21.4

-79.5

-37.7

-76.8

-46.5

-75.3

-51.9

-77.2

-51.9
















Traffic Units (arr.+dep.)

2020

6,078,818

5,828,629

11,907,447

3,770,323

15,677,770

15,677,770

1,568,164

17,245,934

1,845,986

19,091,921

2,018,097

21,110,018

5,432,248

21,110,018

2019

6,258,447

6,135,562

12,394,009

7,566,878

19,960,887

19,960,887

7,781,658

27,742,545

8,039,704

35,782,249

8,283,723

44,065,972

24,105,085

44,065,972

Change %

-2.9

-5.0

-3.9

-50.2

-21.5

-21.5

-79.8

-37.8

-77.0

-46.6

-75.6

-52.1

-77.5

-52.1
















PAX/PAX-ATM (2)

2020

135.7

130.6

133.2

106.8

127.2

127.2

60.5

124.9

79.9

123.2

101.4

122.0

85.3

122.0

2019

132.5

132.6

132.5

143.1

136.3

136.3

147.3

139.4

144.1

140.4

152.9

142.7

148.1

142.7

Change %

2.5

-1.6

0.5

-25.4

-6.7

-6.7

-58.9

-10.4

-44.6

-12.2

-33.7

-14.5

-42.4

-14.5
















Seat Load Factor

2020

73.3%

70.5%

71.9%

54.2%

67.7%

67.7%

20.1%

65.1%

24.4%

62.6%

56.8%

62.3%

34.1%

62.3%

2019

72.4%

72.9%

72.6%

78.0%

74.6%

74.6%

80.8%

76.3%

78.9%

76.9%

82.7%

77.9%

80.8%

77.9%

Change %P

0.9

-2.4

-0.7

-23.8

-6.9

-6.9

-60.7

-11.2

-54.5

-14.2

-25.9

-15.6

-46.7

-15.6
















Punctionality

2020

82.7%

80.4%

81.6%

86.1%

82.6%

82.6%

79.2%

82.4%

79.3%

82.2%

82.4%

82.2%

80.5%

82.2%

2019

75.6%

83.1%

79.3%

71.5%

76.5%

76.5%

74.9%

76.1%

68.0%

74.3%

64.4%

72.5%

69.0%

72.5%

Change %P

7.0

-2.7

2.2

14.6

6.1

6.1

4.3

6.3

11.3

7.9

17.9

9.7

11.5

9.7
















Notes:  (1) only civil traffic    (2) scheduled and charter traffic  












SOURCE Fraport AG

