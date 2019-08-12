Fras-le announces results for 2nd Quarter - 1st six months of 2019
Aug 12, 2019, 16:58 ET
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), which is one of the members of Empresas Randon, and is widely recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a world leader, has announced its results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
KEY RESULTS – 2Q19 | 1st Six Months of 2019 ('1H19')
(Percentages indicate variations over respective periods of 2018 – in millions)
|
Consolidated net revenues
|
2Q19: R$ 338.8 (+19.9%) | 1H19: R$ 661.6 (+25.0%)
|
Net revenues in national market:
|
2Q19: R$ 165.1 (+33.6%) | 1H19: R$ 333.0 (+38.9%)
|
Net revenues in external market:
|
2Q19: R$ 173.7 (+9.2%) | 1H19: R$ 328.5 (+13.5%)
|
External market billing (Exports + operations abroad):
|
2Q19: US$ 44.4 (+0.6%) | 1H19: US$ 85.4 (+1.3%)
|
Consolidated gross profit:
|
2Q19: R$ 88.0 (+17.4%) | 1H19: R$ 163.0 (+18.4%)
|
Operating profit:
|
2Q19: R$ 27.1 (+20.0%) | 1H19: R$ 42.2 (-54.6%)
|
EBITDA:
|
2Q19: R$ 42.0 (+25.8%) | 1H19: R$ 71.0 (-37.7%)
|
Consolidated net profit:
|
2Q19: R$ 28.0 (+63.0%) | 1H19: R$ 25.4 (-58.8%)
AUDIOCONFERENCE ON RESULTS
(In Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)
August 13, 2019 (Tuesday);
11:00 a.m. Brasilia | 10:00 a.m. New York | 3:00 p.m. London;
Dial-in connections in Brazil: +55 11 2820 4070 | +55 11 3193 1070 | Password: Fras-le;
Dial-in connections in the U.S.: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 291-8936 (New York)
Password: Fras-le;
WEBCASTING
Portuguese: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/2Q19.htm
English: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/2q19.htm
Investor Relations contact
E-mail: ri@fras-le.com
Site: http://ri.fras-le.com.br
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519
Roberto Pezzi
Phone: +55 54 3239.1532
SOURCE Fras-le S.A.
Share this article