Fras-le announces results for 2nd Quarter - 1st six months of 2019

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), which is one of the members of Empresas Randon, and is widely recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a world leader, has announced its results for the second quarter of 2019. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

KEY RESULTS – 2Q19 | 1st Six Months of 2019 ('1H19')

(Percentages indicate variations over respective periods of 2018 – in millions)

Consolidated net revenues 2Q19: R$ 338.8 (+19.9%) | 1H19: R$ 661.6 (+25.0%)

Net revenues in national market: 2Q19: R$ 165.1 (+33.6%) | 1H19: R$ 333.0 (+38.9%)

Net revenues in external market: 2Q19: R$ 173.7 (+9.2%) | 1H19: R$ 328.5 (+13.5%)

External market billing (Exports + operations abroad): 2Q19: US$ 44.4 (+0.6%) | 1H19: US$ 85.4 (+1.3%)

Consolidated gross profit: 2Q19: R$ 88.0 (+17.4%) | 1H19: R$ 163.0 (+18.4%)

Operating profit: 2Q19: R$ 27.1 (+20.0%) | 1H19: R$ 42.2 (-54.6%)

EBITDA: 2Q19: R$ 42.0 (+25.8%) | 1H19: R$ 71.0 (-37.7%)

Consolidated net profit: 2Q19: R$ 28.0 (+63.0%) | 1H19: R$ 25.4 (-58.8%)

AUDIOCONFERENCE ON RESULTS

(In Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)

August 13, 2019 (Tuesday);

11:00 a.m. Brasilia | 10:00 a.m. New York | 3:00 p.m. London;

Dial-in connections in Brazil: +55 11 2820 4070 | +55 11 3193 1070 | Password: Fras-le;

Dial-in connections in the U.S.: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 291-8936 (New York)

Password: Fras-le;

WEBCASTING

Portuguese: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/2Q19.htm

English: http://choruscall.com.br/fras-le/2q19.htm

