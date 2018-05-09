CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of Empresas Randon, recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and one of the world leaders, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2018. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).
KEY RESULTS – 1Q18
(Percentages indicate variations between the periods 1Q17 and 4Q17 – in millions)
Consolidated net revenue:
1Q18: R$ 246.6 (1Q17: +39.0% | 4Q17: +11.3%)
Net revenue in the domestic market:
1Q18: R$ 116.2 (1Q17: +17.8% | 4Q17: -1.9%)
Net revenue in the external market:
1Q18: R$ 130.4 (1Q17: +65.7%| 4Q17: +26.5%)
Billing External Market (Exports + operations abroad):
1Q18: US$ 40.2 (1Q17: +63.2% | 4Q17: +26.0%)
Consolidated gross profit:
1Q18: R$ 62.8 (1Q17: +61.2% | 4Q17: +4.0%)
Operating profit:
1Q18: R$ 70.3 (1Q17: +1305.8% | 4Q17: +344.2%)
EBITDA:
1Q18: R$ 80.7 (1Q17: +460.5% | 4Q17: +178.5%)
Consolidated net profit:
1Q18: R$ 44.6 (1Q17: +350.1% | 4Q17: +325.2%)
AUDIO CONFERENCE ON RESULTS
(In Portuguese, with simultaneous translation into English)
May 10, 2018 (Thursday);
11:00 a.m. Brasília | 10:00 a.m. New York | 3:00 p.m. London;
Dial-in connections in Brazil: +55 11 3193-1001 |+55 11 2820-4001| Password: FRAS-LE;
Dial-in connections in the U.S.: 1 800 492-3904 (Toll free) | +1 646 828-8246 (New York)
Password: FRAS-LE;
WEBCASTING
Portuguese: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/1t18.htm
Simultaneous translation: www.choruscall.com.br/fras-le/1q18.htm
Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ri@fras-le.com
Website: http://ri.fras-le.com.br
Hemerson Fernando de Souza
Phone: +55 54 3239.1519
Roberto Pezzi
Phone: +55 54 3239.1532
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-announces-results-for-first-quarter-of-2018-300645893.html
SOURCE Fras-le S.A.
