Fras-le announces results for first quarter of 2018

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), a member of Empresas Randon, recognized as the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and one of the world leaders, has announced its results for the first quarter of 2018. The Company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards).

KEY RESULTS – 1Q18

(Percentages indicate variations between the periods 1Q17 and 4Q17 – in millions)

Consolidated net revenue:

1Q18: R$ 246.6 (1Q17: +39.0% | 4Q17: +11.3%)