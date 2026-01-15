Fräsch Appoints Mike Merry as Sales Director

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fräsch, a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand specializing in innovative acoustical design and sustainable solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Merry as Sales Director, effective immediately.

In this role, Mike will lead Fräsch's sales strategy across all channels, agents, and representatives, with a strong focus on the architectural and design community.

Mike Merry, Sales Director, Fräsch

"Mike's leadership experience and proven ability to scale sales organizations align directly with where we are headed as a group," said Carlos Delgado, Vice President Sales & General Manager, Fräsch. "As Fräsch continues to expand its presence, Mike brings the strategic rigor and people-first leadership needed to elevate performance and support the team's long-term growth."

Mike brings extensive global sales leadership experience to Fräsch, most recently serving as Global Sales Director at ITW–Diagraph, where he led multinational teams and managed approximately $110 million in annual revenue. He also held senior leadership roles at ITW–Dynatec, overseeing 16 outside sales team members across multiple regions, while implementing a global Strategic Sales Excellence program. Mike holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Arizona State University.

"Mike will strengthen our sales execution while building deeper, more consistent engagement across channels," Delgado said. "He will be instrumental in aligning efforts around a unified strategy that supports our partners and accelerates sustainable growth."

For more information about Frasch's acoustic solutions, please visit frasch.com.

About Frasch

Fräsch was founded with a vision to create beautiful, yet functional products that help reduce unwanted noise and elevate the acoustical properties of any space. We deliver on this vision with a wide range of custom and existing products formed from eco-friendly PET felt and premium felts.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration, and noise control companies that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. Each brand maintains its unique identity, products, and channels to market while leveraging the scale, technical expertise, and strategic resources of the broader organization.

SOURCE Fräsch