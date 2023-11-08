Frasle Mobility achieves net revenue of R$889.1 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The value represents a 7.9% increase compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the resilience of the Company's strategy

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility has reported favorable results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a net revenue of R$889.1 million during the period, marking a 7.9% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The adjusted EBITDA amounted to R$190.2 million, a 37.9% increase, while the EBITDA margin stood at 21.4%, 4.7 percentage points above the same period of the previous year.

For Frasle Mobility's President and CEO, Sérgio L. Carvalho, this performance reinforces the resilience of the company's strategy. "This path of achieved results reflects a resilient and countercyclical business model, underpinned by a diverse product portfolio that spans multiple geographic regions, and further complemented by actions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency," emphasizes.

Among the company's noteworthy results, the robust demand for automotive parts replenishment in Brazil – a segment in which the Company holds a market leadership position – is the most significant factor influencing these favorable figures.

To date, Frasle Mobility has already reported a consolidated net revenue of $2.6 billion, representing a 14.5% growth compared to the same period in 2022

KEY RESULTS – 3Q23 | 9M23

(Percentages indicate changes compared to the corresponding periods in 3Q22 and 9M22 – values in millions).

Consolidated Net Revenue:

3Q23: R$ 889.1 (+7.9%) | 9M23: R$ 2647.4 (+14.5%)

Net revenue in the domestic market:

3Q23: R$554.5 million (+12.3%) | 9M23: R$1,601.0 million (+15.6%)."

Net revenue in the foreign market:

3Q23: R$ 334.5 (+1.3%) | 9M23: R$1046.4 (+13.0%)

Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + Overseas Operations):

3Q23: US$68.5 million (+8.8%) | 9M23: US$209.2 million (+16.1%).

Consolidated gross profit:

3Q23: R$319.3 (+23.1%) | 9M23: R$936.0 (+36.8%)

Operating Profit:

3Q23: R$ 157.9 (+45.5%) | 9M23: R$461.1 (+62.8%)

EBITDA:

3Q23: R$190.2 (+37.9%) | 9M23: R$554.1 (+50.2%)

Consolidated net profit:

3Q23: R$106.1 (+44.7%) | 9M23: R$294.8 (+75.5%)

Adjusted EBITDA:

3Q23: R$190.2 (+37.9%) | 9M23: R$566.7 (+53.6%)

ROIC

3Q23: 17.1% (+5.2 p.p.) | 9M23: 17.1% (+5.2 p.p.)

