Record quarterly net revenue for Frasle Mobility, even amid a challenging environment

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility closed the third quarter of 2025 with another record for consolidated net revenue, which reached R$1.4 billion, 36.4% higher than the accumulated result in the same period of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$270.2 million, 38.3% higher than in the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.1%, growing by approximately 0.3 percentage points from the same period of the previous year.

The improved profitability, with EBITDA margin expansion, reflects efficiency gains and disciplined cost and expense management, underscoring the Company's ability to deliver consistent performance and remain competitive even in challenging environments.

KEY RESULTS - 3Q25 and 9M25

(Percentages indicate variation from the respective period in 3Q24 and 9M24 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 3Q25: R$ 1.414,1 (+36.4%) | 9M25: R$ 4.105,9 (+43.7%)

Net revenue - domestic market: 3Q25: R$ 682.7 (+5.4%) | 9M25: R$ 1,917.4 (+10.5%)

Net revenue - international market: 3Q25: R$ 731.3 (+88.1%) | 9M25: R$ 2,188.5 (+94.9%)

Sales - international market (exports + international operations): 3Q25: US$ 134.3 (+91.5%) | 9M25: US$ 387.7 (+80,9%)

Consolidated gross profit: 3Q25: R$ 476.9 (+44.1%) | 9M25: R$ 1,368.1 (+46,1%)

Operating income:: 3Q25: R$ 213.8 (+38.6%) | 9M25: R$ 577.0 (+65.9%)

EBITDA: 3Q25: R$ 271.8 (+42.2%) | 9M25: R$ 771.2 (+68.6%)

Consolidated gross profit: 3Q25: R$ 107.6 (+20.8%) | 9M25: R$ 227.2 (-5.1%)

Adjusted EBITDA: 3Q25: R$ 270.2 (+38.3%) | 9M25: R$ 761.6 (+48.8%)

