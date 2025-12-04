Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Secures No. 1 Ranking in Michigan on Forbes' Top Wealth Management Teams for Private Wealth

Firm is ranked among the top 40 wealth management firms nationwide

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM), a high-net-worth wealth advisory firm, announced today it has been ranked No. 1 in Michigan on the Forbes America's Top Wealth Management Teams – Private Wealth list. FWM's Michigan team has been ranked No. 1 in Michigan on this list for three consecutive years.

In addition to the team's No. 1 ranking in Michigan, FWM ranked No. 36 nationwide on the Forbes list.

The firm, led by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, a 30-year industry veteran, has more than $3.8 billion under advisement as of Dec. 2, 2025. FWM serves clients nationwide across its offices in Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

"Our team works relentlessly to deliver real value for the families and businesses we serve," said Fratarcangeli. "Being ranked the top private wealth team in Michigan, and among the top 40 nationwide, reflects our discipline, process and culture. We stay focused on doing the work, supporting our clients and operating at a level that merits this recognition."

According to Forbes, the ranking of America's Top Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence meetings; quantitative data, including assets under management and revenue generated; and a ranking algorithm that assess factors including client retention, industry experience, compliance records, firm nominations and each firm's best practices. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

In addition to this most recent accolade, FWM was ranked No. 1 in Michigan on Forbes' January 2025 list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, marking the third consecutive year the team earned the top ranking.

FWM delivers a private-wealth experience built around long-term relationships rather than individual transactions. The firm serves high-net-worth families, business owners, corporate executives, athletes and entertainers, providing a disciplined, highly personalized approach to wealth management. By taking a full view of each client's financial life, from current positioning to long-term objectives, the team designs investment strategies that reflect individual goals, risk parameters, timelines and broader needs. Beyond asset management, FWM also offers tailored solutions for client liabilities, creating plans that support liquidity, protection and multi-generational asset management. The result is a comprehensive, 360-degree private-wealth strategy rooted in clarity, alignment and long-term success.

To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call (248) 385-5050.

About Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Founded in 2014 by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM) is an investment management firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mishawaka, Indiana, and New York City, NY. As of Dec. 2, 2025, the team has more than $3.8 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, and many other entities. FWM and Jeffrey have received national accolades from Forbes and Barron's, and Jeffrey served on the Council of Domestic Finance under President Donald J. Trump's administration from 2018 to 2021. Fratarcangeli is a registered associate of Thurston Springer Financial and is doing business as Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. FWM client funds are custodied with Wells Fargo's First Clearing.

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management: Securities offered through Thurston Springer Financial, a registered Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA & SIPC). Investment advisory services offered through Thurston Springer Advisors, a SEC-Registered Investment Adviser. Insurance products offered through Thurston Springer Financial and/or Thurston Springer Insurance, both Indiana Insurance Agencies. Corporate Headquarters: 9000 Keystone Crossing, Suite 700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (toll free) 1.800.433.8049 www.ThurstonSpringer.com

