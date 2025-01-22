Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Secures No. 1 Spot on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Firm is the highest-ranked team in Michigan for the third consecutive year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM), a high-net-worth wealth advisory firm, announced today it has been ranked No. 1 in Michigan on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. FWM's Michigan team has earned the highest ranking every year since the inception of Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list, making this the third consecutive year the team has been recognized.

The firm, led by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, a 30-year industry veteran, has $3.5 billion under advisement as of November 25, 2024. FWM serves clients nationwide across its offices in Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

"This achievement validates the collective dedication and expertise of our team and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional service and results for those we have the privilege to serve," said Fratarcangeli. "As we head into 2025, we remain committed to providing our clients with personalized, goal-oriented financial strategies that achieve real, lasting results."

According to Forbes, the ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. This qualitative criterion focuses on studying each team's best practices, but the algorithm also weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management and compliance records. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

In addition to this most recent accolade, FWM was ranked No. 22 in the nation on Forbes' 2024 list of Top Wealth Management Teams for private wealth. The firm was the highest-ranked Michigan Advisor team and second-ranked Advisor team in Florida on the list.

The FWM team builds long-term relationships with its clientele – which includes high-net-worth families, celebrities, athletes, business owners, corporate executives and more – rather than focusing on individual transactions. By mapping out where their clients are today and where they want to be in the future, FWM effectively crafts detailed investment strategies that align with each of their client's goals, risk tolerance, time horizon and broader financial needs. In addition to designing strategies for client assets, the team also offers tailored solutions for client liabilities, helping to ensure a comprehensive plan for clients' financial success.

About Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Founded in 2014 by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM) is an investment management firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mishawaka, Indiana, and New York City, NY. As of November 25, 2024, the team has $3.5 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, and many other entities. FWM and Jeffrey have received national accolades from Forbes and Barron's, and Jeffrey served on the Council of Domestic Finance under President Donald J. Trump's administration from 2018 to 2021. Fratarcangeli is a registered associate of Thurston Springer Financial and is doing business as Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. FWM client funds are custodied with Wells Fargo's First Clearing.

