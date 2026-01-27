Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Secures No. 1 Spot on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Firm is the highest-ranked team in Southeast Michigan for the fourth consecutive year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM), a high-net-worth wealth advisory firm, announced today it has been ranked No. 1 in the Michigan – Detroit area on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list. FWM's Michigan team has earned top recognition on Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list every year since the ranking's inception in 2022, continuing that track record in 2026 with a No. 1 ranking in the Michigan – Detroit area.

The firm, led by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, a 30-year industry veteran, has $4 billion under advisement as of January 15, 2026. FWM serves clients nationwide across its offices in Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

"Our job is to stay disciplined, do the work behind the scenes, and make sure clients are positioned to make sound financial decisions over the long term," said Fratarcangeli. "This ranking is a reflection of our team's consistent attention to the details that protect clients and keep their financial plans on track."

According to Forbes, the ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. This qualitative criterion focuses on studying each team's best practices, but the algorithm also weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management and compliance records. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

In addition to this most recent accolade, FWM was ranked No. 36 in the nation on Forbes' 2025 list of Top Wealth Management Teams for private wealth. The firm was the highest-ranked Michigan Advisor team for the third consecutive year.

Serving high-net-worth families, executives, business owners, athletes and entertainers, FWM operates with a focus on discipline and long-term planning. The firm helps clients navigate complexity and uncertainty by aligning investment strategy with liquidity needs, risk exposure and long-term financial goals. By prioritizing structure over short-term reaction, the FWM team builds financial plans intended to remain durable across economic cycles.

To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

About Fratarcangeli Wealth Management

Founded in 2014 by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM) is an investment management firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mishawaka, Indiana, and New York City, NY. As of January 15, 2026, the team has $4 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, and many other entities. FWM and Jeffrey have received national accolades from Forbes and Barron's, and Jeffrey served on the Council of Domestic Finance under President Donald J. Trump's administration from 2018 to 2021. Fratarcangeli is a registered associate of Thurston Springer Financial and is doing business as Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. FWM client funds are custodied with Wells Fargo's First Clearing.

Fratarcangeli Wealth Management: Securities offered through Thurston Springer Financial, a registered Broker-Dealer (Member FINRA & SIPC). Investment advisory services offered through Thurston Springer Advisors, a SEC-Registered Investment Adviser. Insurance products offered through Thurston Springer Financial and/or Thurston Springer Insurance, both Indiana Insurance Agencies. Corporate Headquarters: 9000 Keystone Crossing, Suite 700, Indianapolis, IN 46240 (toll free) 1.800.433.8049 www.ThurstonSpringer.com

