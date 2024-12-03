Fratarcangeli Wealth Management Secures No. 22 Spot on Forbes' Top Private Wealth Advisor Rankings

Firm is the highest-ranked Michigan advisor team and second-ranked Advisor team in Florida by Forbes.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM), a high-net-worth wealth advisory firm, announced today it has been ranked No. 22 on Forbes' America's Top Private Wealth Advisors list. Up two spots from the 2023 ranking, FWM is the highest-ranking team in Michigan and the second highest-ranked team in Florida by Forbes

The firm, led by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, a nearly 30-year industry veteran, has $3.5 billion under advisement as of November 25, 2024. FWM serves clients nationwide across its offices in Florida, Indiana, Michigan and New York.

"Despite market uncertainty and volatility over the past 12 months, our firm headcount and assets under advisement have continued to grow," said Fratarcangeli. "Our team has worked diligently to help our clients foster short-term growth and preserve their wealth for future generations. We don't take our role as trusted advisors lightly as we help our clients navigate critical areas like tax and legacy planning and adapting to rising insurance costs."

According to Forbes, the ranking of America's Top Wealth Management Teams, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews and quantitative data. This qualitative criterion focuses on studying each team's best practices, but the algorithm also weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

In addition to being dedicated to its clients, FWM is committed to giving back to the community and supporting local organizations. The team is actively involved with the Boys & Girls Club of America, and Jeffrey serves on the Board of Directors of the Sean Anderson Foundation, the Mourning Family Foundation and the Broward Health Foundation.

Most recently, Jeffrey was selected to serve on the advisory council of the University of Michigan's MPower after spending time mentoring student athletes, creating an internship program and helping guide them through NIL (name, image and likeness) opportunities.

Founded in 2014 by Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, Fratarcangeli Wealth Management (FWM) is an investment management firm headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Mishawaka, Indiana, and New York City, NY. As of 11/25/24, the team has $3.5 billion under management, and its clients include athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, and many other entities. FWM and Jeffrey have received national accolades from Forbes and Barron's, and Jeffrey served on the Council of Domestic Finance under President Donald J. Trump's administration from 2018 to 2021. Fratarcangeli is a registered associate of Thurston Springer Financial and is doing business as Fratarcangeli Wealth Management. FWM client funds are custodied with Wells Fargo's First Clearing.

