Fraud and Security in Global Online Payments: Mobile Apps were the Most Targeted Device for Online Banking Fraud Globally in Q2 2021

As the use of mobile phones for online activities such as purchases, payments, or banking increased, fraudsters began to target these devices as well. In particular, the share of fraudulent digital banking transactions globally conducted via mobile apps grew steadily over the last couple of years; the overall share of fraud committed via mobile devices was estimated to be more than 50% in the second quarter of 2021. In China, the most common mobile payment security problem in 2020 was personal information leakage. In France, nearly 80% of adults fear becoming victims of online mobile payment fraud, according to an October 2021 survey.

While E-Commerce is growing tremendously worldwide, fraud is also on the rise, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This is because consumers around the world are switching heavily to online shopping. Thus, between 2020 and 2021, B2C E-Commerce losses from online payment fraud globally were expected to increase by 18% from the previous year and exceed 20 billion US dollars in 2021. Moreover, large-scale fraud activity was observed in the European region, namely, in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). For example, more than 90% of online stores experienced frauds or fraud attempts in the last 12 months, as of March 2021.



"Security" was the most critical factor that consumers around the world considered when online in 2021

Consumer behavior and preferences around the world have changed dramatically over the past couple of years, and that change includes security. For example, more than 80% of consumers around the world consider "security" to be an important factor in their online experience, according to a September 2021 survey. In Japan, "security" was the 2nd top factor needed for entirely cashless payments, chosen by over a third of surveyed Japanese respondents in August 2021. Thus, consumers are increasingly choosing to protect their experience through authentication, such as using facial recognition when making online payments, which is projected to grow at about 16% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 globally.



Questions Covered in the report:

What was the worldwide estimated value of B2C E-Commerce losses to online payment fraud in 2021?

How is the number of users making online payments with facial recognition predicted to develop globally between 2020 and 2025?

What were the most trusted payment methods in France in 2021?

in 2021? How did the average monthly shares of successful and prevented fraud attacks change in the US and Canada between 2020 and 2021?

between 2020 and 2021? What were the most critical criteria considered when choosing an online shopping site in Colombia , South Africa , and Morocco ?

Global Developments

Overview of Online Payment Fraud Trends, February 2022

Overview and Updates of Payment Authentication Solutions, February 2022

Breakdown of Digital Banking Fraudulent Transactions, by Channel, incl. Mobile App, in %, Q3 2019 - Q2 2021

Value of B2C E-Commerce Losses to Online Payment Fraud, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021e

Value of Consumer Losses To Fraudulent Robocalls, in USD billion, 2021e & 2022f

Top Important Factors in Consumers' Online Experience, in % of Consumers, September 2021

Number of Users Making Online Payment With Facial Recognition, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Number of Users Who Will Be Confirming Transactions With Voice Recognition, in millions, 2020 & 2025f

Attitudes Towards Interaction With Business Online, incl. Purchasing, in % of Adult Consumers, January 2021

