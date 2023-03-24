Fraud.net Certified as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud.net , an intelligent, modular fraud prevention platform, was recently recognized as a Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC®).

The MBE is a certification presented by the NMSDC®. The goal of this organization is to be a growth engine for minority businesses, allowing them to obtain economic equality. NMSDC strives to be the top organization for driving equity and generational wealth in underserved communities. This vision includes both communities of color and women-owned businesses.

Fraud.net co-founder Cathy Ross stated, "I'm thrilled that Fraud.net has been recognized as a minority-owned business by NMSDC. Being a minority-owned business is an incredible honor. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to run a business and have the freedom to make decisions that can have a positive impact on the world – especially when it's something as vital as fraud protection. We have the opportunity to create a culture of inclusivity and diversity, support other female entrepreneurs, and inspire other women to follow in our footsteps."

Learn more about MBE status here .

About the NMSDC®

The NMSDC® was founded in 1972 and is the longest-operating business growth engine for minorities. They promote upward mobility for these typically excluded or underserved groups of Americans. In doing so, they offer an equal shot at entrepreneurship in the United States. The foundation serves to correct the unequal opportunities currently hindering these groups in order to level the playing field in the workplace.

The organization is supported by 23 regional affiliates nationwide and assists over 15,000 certified MBEs and WBEs in reaching their full potential through over 1700 corporate members.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net operates a unified risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem for financial services and digital commerce enterprises worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps organizations prevent fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and automates customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages a no-code/low-code architecture, offers natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading 3rd Party specialists, and relies on custom AI models to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Media Contact:

Krupa Malawade

[email protected]

1(866)971-2030

SOURCE fraud.net