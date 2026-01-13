Frazier Aviation Accelerates Global Growth with Addition of Aerospace Industry Leaders

SAN FERNANDO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazier Aviation, Inc. ("Frazier Aviation" or "the Company"), a global leader in sustainment solutions for the military aircraft aftermarket sector, today announced the addition of two seasoned business development executives with extensive global Aerospace and Defense industry experience. Richard Potts and Matthew Combs will serve as Business Development Directors at Frazier Aviation, where they will drive international strategic growth initiatives, deepen customer relationships, and position the Company for continued expansion across key global markets.

"Richard and Matthew bring exceptional talent for building and sustaining customer partnerships in the military aircraft sustainment industry," said Brian Williams, CEO of Frazier International, the parent company of Frazier Aviation. "Their international perspective and technical expertise will help us expand the Company's global footprint and solidify our 72-year reputation for quality and excellence. We are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

As Business Development Director for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, Richard Potts brings expert, hands-on knowledge of legacy aircraft sustainment – from the provisioning of spares and repairs to heavy maintenance, program management, integrated logistics and repair management. His 40+-year career has included leadership positions at AllClear, Kellstrom Defense, Qantas Defense Services, and nearly two decades of service in the Royal Australian Air Force as a C-130 aircraft technician.

An accomplished sales leader with extensive global experience in military aircraft sustainment, Matthew Combs leads Frazier's growth across the Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA) region as Business Development Director. He previously held leadership and customer engagement roles at AllClear, Kellstrom Defense, and Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems. Matthew is also a distinguished veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served for over 20 years as an F-16 Tactical Aircraft Mechanic with a retirement rank of Master Sergeant.

Since Frazier Aviation announced its strategic partnership with Seven Point Equity Partners last year, the Company has continued to grow its global customer base by enhancing its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, both organically and via targeted acquisitions. In line with these global expansion initiatives, Frazier Aviation has continued to build out its leadership team and Board, including the addition of industry veteran Dr. Ahmed Metwalli. They also recently bolstered their business development and operational capabilities with several additional strategic hires across the organization, including Terri Lambert as Business Development Director for North and South America.

About Frazier Aviation, Inc.

Founded in 1953, Frazier Aviation specializes in manufacturing, fabrication, and maintenance/repair services for a wide variety of military aircraft platforms, including, among others, the Lockheed Martin C-130, F-16, and P-3. Frazier serves as a critical partner to its global customer base by manufacturing spare structural components and performing MRO services for legacy and current-generation military aircraft platforms. The Company has earned a world-class and literally battle-tested reputation in the military aerospace sector over the past seven decades based on its deep design, manufacturing competencies, and quality products and services.

About Seven Point Equity Partners

Based in Miami, Seven Point is a private investment firm founded by Tom Burchill and Mark Kammert. Seven Point pursues a value-oriented and operationally focused investment strategy, investing where it can use its expertise and resources to fundamentally transform businesses and deliver exceptional returns for investors. The firm's investment interest is focused on specialty manufacturing and business services in industry sectors that are expected to grow faster than the U.S. economy.

