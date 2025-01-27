Frazil Acquires Trident Beverage, Expands Presence in K-12 Schools Nationwide

With the acquisition of Trident Beverage, makers of Juice Alive, Frazil becomes the leading provider of frozen beverages in K-12 schools nationwide, with thousands of schools in its growing customer base.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazil, the largest slush brand in the U.S., announces its acquisition of Trident Beverage, a trusted provider of 100% juice slush for K-12 schools. With this acquisition, Frazil will continue to expand its presence in the K-12 channel, delivering an enhanced and innovative frozen beverage experience to schools across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Trident Beverage team and their incredible legacy of providing schools with trusted products that students love and administrators rely on," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Frazil. "This partnership marks an important milestone in our growth strategy, allowing us to expand our reach with K-12 schools and build on our existing success. Together, we're combining Trident Beverage's expertise with Frazil's bold flavors and exceptional service to elevate the frozen beverage experience for schools across the country."

Trident Beverage was established in 2004 to meet the growing nutritional demands of the school food service industry and has become a trusted partner for school nutrition departments and administrators across the country. Known for its smart snack-approved slushies made with fruit juice, Trident Beverage's Juice Alive brand offers a healthy and profitable option for schools looking to enhance their beverage offerings.

About Frazil

Frazil is the #1 slush brand in the United States, with over 40,000 machines across various locations, including convenience stores, movie theaters, amusement parks, water parks, stadiums, and family entertainment centers nationwide. Known for its signature texture and bold, vibrant flavors, Frazil has redefined the frozen drink experience, making it a go-to choice for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. In addition to its award-winning Frazil slushies, the company also offers the popular Café Tango frozen coffee beverage, delivering a variety of exciting options to satisfy every palate. From convenience stores to schools, Frazil is committed to bringing smiles and refreshing experiences to customers across the country.

