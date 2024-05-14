Slushie lovers across the nation can grab a free small-size Frazil every Friday in June at participating convenience stores

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Freezing Point, the creator of the beloved Frazil slushie, is thrilled to announce the return of Free Frazil Friday for its second year, now rolling out to convenience store chains across the nation.

This exciting promotion garnered immense popularity in 2023 as customers in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho kicked off the summer with free Frazils every Friday in June. Now, building on last year's overwhelming success, Frazil is expanding Free Frazil Friday nationwide to participating locations.

Frazil Celebrates Second Year of "Free Frazil Friday" with Nationwide Rollout in June

"Frazil has always been about bringing joy and refreshment to our fans," said Sam Owens, CMO of Freezing Point. "We were thrilled by the response to Free Frazil Friday last year, which included 13 participating convenience store chains. Because of that success, we are rolling this out to more than 100 chains nationally this summer and expect to give away millions of cups of Frazil."

The iconic frozen drink is known for its unparalleled flavor lineup and unique texture. Originating as a side project to a snow cone stand over 20 years ago, Frazil has quickly outgrown its beginnings to become a household name in convenience stores across its home state of Utah, garnering a nationwide fanbase.

Frazil slushies can be found in over 30,000 Frazil machines throughout the United States.

To redeem this offer, customers can visit their nearest participating convenience store, fill up a small-sized Frazil, and scan it for free at the register. The promotion is limited to one Frazil per person.

Free Frazil Friday will run from Friday June 7 through Friday June 28 at participating locations nationwide. To find a location near you, visit www.freefrazilfriday.com .

About Freezing Point

Freezing Point, the parent company of the consumer frozen beverage brand "Frazil", is the fastest-growing frozen beverage company in the convenience store channel across the US, with over 30,000 machines nationwide.

Media Contact

Frazil PR

[email protected]

208-851-1483

SOURCE Frazil