Frazil Recognized Among Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 List

Frazil's recognition on the MWCN 100 list comes in addition to the company's growing list of recent accolades.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frazil, the award-winning frozen beverage company known for its popular frozen drinks, today announced its inclusion on the MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) Utah 100 list of fastest-growing companies in the state. Frazil ranked No. 44 on the list, highlighting its continued growth and innovation among Utah's business landscape.

"As a homegrown Utah company, we are incredibly proud to be recognized for our growth within the state," said Kyle Freebairn, CEO of Frazil. "We are constantly growing and improving our products, our offerings, and our flavors, and this achievement is a testament to our team's dedication, our customers' loyalty, and the continued demand for Frazil's fan-favorite frozen drinks."

Companies on the MWCN Utah 100 were honored at an awards gala earlier this month and are recognized based on their rapid growth, with rankings determined using a weighted average of both percentage and dollar growth. Frazil has established itself as a well-loved convenience store staple in Utah and beyond, now boasting over 35,000 machines nationwide. With a loyal fan base and over 20 years in business, Frazil continues to address the increasing demand for its refreshing products, becoming a household name and a major player in the frozen beverage space in the process.

In a press release regarding the list, Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee said, "Utah continues to showcase one of the strongest economies in the country thanks to the efforts, growth and reach of our local businesses and our driven entrepreneurs and business leaders. Our list this year highlights businesses that have survived and thrived through incredibly challenging conditions and are creating value for customers across many industries."

In addition to its rapid growth, Frazil has also received a number of industry recognitions and accolades for its unique frozen beverages. Earlier this year, the company was named a 2024 Category Captain for Frozen Beverages by Convenience Store News, and this month came in fourth on the Best New Products list presented by the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), recognized for its Café Tango Espresso.

Frazil is a fast-growing frozen beverage company with over 35,000 machines found in convenience stores nationwide. Known for its vibrant flavors and refreshing, nostalgic slushies, Frazil continues to redefine the frozen drink experience, making it a favorite for fun-seekers and beverage lovers alike. To learn more about Frazil and its unique frozen beverage offerings, visit www.frazil.com.

