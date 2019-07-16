FRC Applauds Enforcement of New Title X Rule Separating Taxpayer Dollars from Abortion Industry

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An en banc panel in U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled that the Trump administration's regulations governing the Title X family planning program can go into effect while court proceedings play out. On Monday, July 15, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced they will begin implementing the Protect Life Rule which ensures the integrity of the Title X program by preventing the "co-location" of federally funded family planning clinics with abortion facilities.

Family Research Council Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs Travis Weber commented:

"Yesterday's announcement that HHS will proceed with implementing the new Title X rule is a major victory in restoring the intent of the law by clarifying that abortion is not a method of family planning. The finalized 'protect life rule' will draw a bright line between abortion and family planning programs -- just as federal law requires and the Supreme Court has upheld.

"To comply with this rule, Title X clinics must maintain both physical and financial separation from abortion services and will no longer be allowed to refer clients for abortions. While the physical separation requirements will not go into effect until 2020, all other requirements will be go into effect immediately. Instead of complying with the new regulations, some abortion providers have already decided to withdraw from the Title X program, freeing up funding opportunities for clinics that do not promote or perform abortions. The full implementation of the Protect Life Rule will only lead to a greater diversity of grantees and better healthcare solutions for women," continued Weber

"While we await the final ruling on the merits of this case, the ruling from the Ninth Circuit and the announcement from HHS are positive steps toward ending the forced partnership between the Title X program and the abortion industry," concluded Weber.

