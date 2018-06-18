FRC: Southern Poverty Law Center's $3.4 Million Settlement Validates What Conservatives Have Been Saying All Along

"The Southern Poverty has long been the Left's pit bull --- resorting to smears and a hate map to advance its liberal political agenda. But its falsehoods and dangerous tactics have finally caught up with them -- with the group doling out millions in a defamation settlement. Even after this massive pay out, the SPLC continues to sit on hundreds of millions dollars (much of it offshore) that they use to advance their liberal policy agenda and their attacks on the opponents. This public acknowledgment of their defamatory actions leave the media and big business with no excuse in continuing to use the SPLC as an objective, independent source," concluded Perkins.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Family Research Council Executive Vice President added the following comments:

"This massive settlement validates what we've been saying all along: the SPLC's illegitimate hate map is motivated by its radical progressive political agenda. The SPLC is a thoroughly disgraced organization that seeks to silence its political opponents with false and defamatory smears that endangers the lives of those targeted with it.

"In a chilling FBI interrogation video, now-convicted domestic terrorist Floyd Lee Corkins -- the man who stormed the Family Research Council's (FRC) headquarters and shot an employee who later disarmed him -- admitted that he picked his targets from a map on the Southern Poverty Law Center's (SPLC) website. Since then, the FBI has removed links to the SPLC from its 'hate crimes resources' page, the U.S. Army has distanced themselves from SPLC's materials and now the SPLC has spent millions to settle a defamation lawsuit," concluded Boykin.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frc-southern-poverty-law-centers-3-4-million-settlement-validates-what-conservatives-have-been-saying-all-along-300668094.html

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

