FRC Warns Biden Executive Order Targets People of Faith and Faith-Based Organizations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Research Council issued a statement warning one of President Biden's first executive orders would target people of faith and religious organizations. The executive order demands that all federal agencies redefine "sex" to include "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in their policies against sex discrimination. The order expands upon the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Bostock v. Clayton County, which redefined "sex" in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins issued the following statement:

"President Biden's executive order effectively targets people of faith and faith-based organizations that provide social services that are even more vital in the midst of a pandemic. Now, those who hold to biological reality and the doctrines of the world's major religions will be forced to violate their consciences, or even lose a government contract. Ultimately, if this executive order is able to be fully carried out, it will affect everyday Americans who hold biblical and conservative values. In his inauguration speech yesterday, President Biden called for unity, but he is now demanding uniformity.

"With a stroke of a pen, President Joe Biden has turned 50-year-old civil rights legislation on its head, hollowing out protections for people of faith. President Biden is unilaterally enacting a sweeping policy change that has routinely failed to win the approval of Congress, the body the Constitution tasks with actually passing laws.

"Sadly, the Biden administration is planning to go much further in its assault on biological reality and is expected to order schools to abolish girls' sports and force boys and girls to use the same showers and locker rooms, and maybe even bunk together on school trips.

"The party that claims to be the party of science is advancing policies on day one that deny reality," Perkins said.

SOURCE Family Research Council

