FRC's Patrina Mosley Testifies Before Senate Judiciary Committee on the 'Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act'

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Family Research Council's Patrina Mosley, Director of Life, Culture, and Women's Advocacy, testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. She offered testimony on "The Infant Patient: Ensuring Appropriate Medical Care for Children Born Alive."

In her testimony, Mosley said, "In 2002, Congress did pass the Born-Alive Infants Protection Act… but a law is often only as good as its enforcement mechanisms." She said the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is needed because it would require "that practitioners must exercise professional skill, care, and diligence to preserve the life of infants who survive abortion… and legal penalties for abortionists who do not comply."

"So, the dreaded question becomes, what actually happens to a child born alive after a failed abortion attempt? Are they administered medical care or does infanticide take place, which is the act of killing of a newborn child?" continued Mosley.

Mosley cited CDC statistics which recorded at least 143 infants between 2003-2014 who died after an abortion procedure, without any federal prosecution because there is no federal statute to provide for one.

She also pointed out that 34 states have enacted additional protections for born alive abortion survivors, indicating that the federal law is not enough. However, only 15 states have the same strong protections that are reflected in the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

Mosley reminded the committee of remarks made last year by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, who suggested that a mother and doctor could have a "discussion" about whether or not a born-alive abortion survivor would survive.

"So, whether a newborn gets the chance to live or not is a matter for 'discussion,' while precious moments slip by as the infant is fighting for her life on the delivery table. At this point, we are no longer talking about abortion or a woman's body. We are talking about a child who has clearly become the patient," insisted Mosley.

Mosley concluded by refuting the claim that there are no born-alive abortion survivors by highlighting the stories of Gianna Jessen and Melissa Ohden, who survived abortions, and three babies who were born as early as 21-23 weeks and are "thriving today" because they were given care.

To read Mosley's full testimony, please click here.

